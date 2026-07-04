July 4th forecast: Another scorcher in metro Atlanta

A young girl fights the heat at FIFA Fan Fest in Centennial Park in Atlanta by using a portable fan July 1, 2026. Similar temperatures are expected July 4th. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

The high temperature is expected to reach near 100 degrees.

The high temperature is expected to reach near 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for metro Atlanta and North Georgia as the region celebrates the Fourth of July.

The high temperature is expected to reach 96 degrees, with heat index values as high as 102.

With early morning temperatures hovering around 80 degrees, the Atlanta Track Club anticipates starting Saturday’s Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race under red flag conditions. Runners will be advised to slow their pace, take fluids at every hydration station and use the cooling and water spray stations along the course.

“If you’re running the race, maybe this is not the year to set a personal best,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.