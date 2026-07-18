Kick It: Did we win?

“The pure energy of the fans from different countries — from tiny-but-spirited Cape Verde in the Atlanta opener to the hordes of Argentina fans in the round of 16 and semifinal — just hits differently,” he wrote in his latest column. “I thought the football rivalries of Georgia-Alabama or Michigan-Ohio State might have been near the height of fandom.
“Not even close.”
Bold statement!
“The college sports fan banging a cowbell with a drumstick,” he continued, “pales in comparison to the Earth, Wind & Fire-level of energy and enthusiasm when Argentina’s Lionel Messi jersey-clad fan base invades a city with drums, guitars, amps and a cadre of songs and chants.”
Atlanta’s no stranger to hosting big sporting events … but we really nailed this one.
At least three national outlets dubbed MBS the tournament’s top venue (did you know it has cheap food?). Traffic behaved itself and MARTA came through. People partied all around town — those big developments downtown passed with flying colors, too.
“It’s kind of bittersweet. It’s like, all our friends are leaving. They visited us for the summer,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “The summer program is ending, but it’s been so fun. It’s been so magical for our city to be on display.”
The AJC editorial board was happy to take a victory lap for the city … and encourage us all to keep the mojo going.
“The most important thing Atlanta must do is to ensure that the unity experienced by people across the city gets felt year-round and not just every 30 years, not just for a major event that gives it the attention of eyeballs around the globe.
“That’s hard to do. Massive global events don’t happen every day, but if leaders across the region commit to building on one thing from the success of the World Cup every year, imagine how far the city will go.”
Hear, hear.
Atlanta forever.
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SPEAKING OF WINNERS …
Per MessiStats.com (a real website), the Argentine superstar is now 5-1-2 at Mercedes-Benz/Atlanta Stadium. Three goals and four assists ain’t bad either.
Those numbers include the World Cup, a couple other international tournaments and MLS games pitting his Miami squad against Atlanta United.
MORE FUN WITH NUMBERS
A quick statistical sampling of the World Cup in Atlanta, courtesy of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment:
544,516: Total attendance across eight matches
27,000: Estimated average attendance at FIFA Fan Fest.
2,000: Total number of FIFA volunteers.
82: Countries represented by reporters and other media members who came to Atlanta.
2 million: Additional MARTA rides taken since the tournament began, compared to average.
The iconic duo performs Sunday. The party never dies!
ABOUT THAT TITLE TILT
Spain's Lamine Yamal preparing for Spain's June 21 group stage match against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
England and France meet at 5 p.m. Saturday for the third-place match (yeah, they still have one of those).
Then it’s Argentina and Spain in New Jersey for all the FIFA marbles.
The two countries have played 14 times over the years in various tournaments. The score there is an even 6-6, with two draws thrown in for good measure — but the South Americans got the win in their only previous World Cup clash.
To be fair, though, that was way back in 1966.
Let’s discuss the current matchup instead.
Spain means defense (and possession). The Spaniards shut out the French juggernaut in their semifinal match and have surrendered just one goal across seven World Cup matches. They also hold on to the ball when they get it; their 58% possession rate is tied for the tournament lead.
Argentina don’t quit. Spain, of course, will have to lock in for all 90 minutes-plus. In the knockout round alone, Argentina has scored NINE goals in the 79th minute or later. Most came even later — with six in either stoppage time or extra time.
Lamine Yamal and … Yamal is the teenage superstar everyone knows and loves. But it’s Mikel Oyarzabal’s whose five World Cup goals lead the way for the Spaniards. (Personally a fan of Marc Cucurella, a defender with very large hair, as well.)
Yes. The photo is real.That snapshot you saw on the internet — the one purporting to show a younger Lionel Messi bathing an infant Yamal — ain’t AI. As the story goes, Yamal’s parents won a charity raffle run by UNICEF and a Spanish newspaper. The prize was the opportunity to have your baby photographed with one of Barcelona FC’s first-teamers … and a 20-year-old Messi just happened to be the selection.