News Kick It: Did we win? (Yes. Yes we did.)

By Tyler Estep 45 minutes ago Share

Hey y’all. Tyler Estep here, serving as a second-half sub while our amiga AJ enjoys some time off. (Miss her? Check out the first episode of the new AJC “Flagship” podcast.) In the meantime … let’s soccer! GOING OUT ON TOP Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates celebrate Wednesday's win in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) The matches are over. Argentina’s on to the final against Spain, the English are crying into a big ol’ bowl of mashed peas, and our big shiny stadium can once again promote a luxury German automaker. So what did we learn, class? Well … ⚽ International soccer is different animal. Senior sports editor Rod Beard has a newfound respect for the sport.

“The pure energy of the fans from different countries — from tiny-but-spirited Cape Verde in the Atlanta opener to the hordes of Argentina fans in the round of 16 and semifinal — just hits differently,” he wrote in his latest column. “I thought the football rivalries of Georgia-Alabama or Michigan-Ohio State might have been near the height of fandom. “Not even close.” Bold statement! “The college sports fan banging a cowbell with a drumstick,” he continued, “pales in comparison to the Earth, Wind & Fire-level of energy and enthusiasm when Argentina’s Lionel Messi jersey-clad fan base invades a city with drums, guitars, amps and a cadre of songs and chants.”

⚽ We’re still pretty good at this. Atlanta’s no stranger to hosting big sporting events … but we really nailed this one. At least three national outlets dubbed MBS the tournament’s top venue (did you know it has cheap food?). Traffic behaved itself and MARTA came through. People partied all around town — those big developments downtown passed with flying colors, too. “It’s kind of bittersweet. It’s like, all our friends are leaving. They visited us for the summer,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “The summer program is ending, but it’s been so fun. It’s been so magical for our city to be on display.” A closer look at Atlanta’s World Cup ‘winners’

Opinion: Atlanta’s rep as best host city started in ‘60s

⚽ We’re ready for more, but the work doesn’t stop. The AJC editorial board was happy to take a victory lap for the city … and encourage us all to keep the mojo going. “The most important thing Atlanta must do is to ensure that the unity experienced by people across the city gets felt year-round and not just every 30 years, not just for a major event that gives it the attention of eyeballs around the globe. “That’s hard to do. Massive global events don’t happen every day, but if leaders across the region commit to building on one thing from the success of the World Cup every year, imagine how far the city will go.” Hear, hear.

Atlanta forever. 📨 While we’re all fired up: Don’t forget to complete our survey about this newsletter and the future of other AJC offerings. SPEAKING OF WINNERS … Per MessiStats.com (a real website), the Argentine superstar is now 5-1-2 at Mercedes-Benz/Atlanta Stadium. Three goals and four assists ain’t bad either. Those numbers include the World Cup, a couple other international tournaments and MLS games pitting his Miami squad against Atlanta United. MORE FUN WITH NUMBERS A quick statistical sampling of the World Cup in Atlanta, courtesy of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment: 544,516: Total attendance across eight matches 27,000: Estimated average attendance at FIFA Fan Fest.

“We were successful from Day 1, and we have grown ever since.” Indigo Girls, as soccer fans, embrace headlining Decatur Watchfest Finale The iconic duo performs Sunday. The party never dies! ABOUT THAT TITLE TILT Spain's Lamine Yamal preparing for Spain's June 21 group stage match against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) England and France meet at 5 p.m. Saturday for the third-place match (yeah, they still have one of those). Then it’s Argentina and Spain in New Jersey for all the FIFA marbles. The two countries have played 14 times over the years in various tournaments. The score there is an even 6-6, with two draws thrown in for good measure — but the South Americans got the win in their only previous World Cup clash.