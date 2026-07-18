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Kick It: Did we win?

(Yes. Yes we did.)
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45 minutes ago

Hey y’all.

Tyler Estep here, serving as a second-half sub while our amiga AJ enjoys some time off. (Miss her? Check out the first episode of the new AJC “Flagship” podcast.)

In the meantime … let’s soccer!

GOING OUT ON TOP

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates celebrate Wednesday's win in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates celebrate Wednesday's win in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The matches are over.

Argentina’s on to the final against Spain, the English are crying into a big ol’ bowl of mashed peas, and our big shiny stadium can once again promote a luxury German automaker.

So what did we learn, class?

Well …

⚽ International soccer is different animal.

Senior sports editor Rod Beard has a newfound respect for the sport.

“The pure energy of the fans from different countries — from tiny-but-spirited Cape Verde in the Atlanta opener to the hordes of Argentina fans in the round of 16 and semifinal — just hits differently,” he wrote in his latest column. “I thought the football rivalries of Georgia-Alabama or Michigan-Ohio State might have been near the height of fandom.

“Not even close.”

Bold statement!

“The college sports fan banging a cowbell with a drumstick,” he continued, “pales in comparison to the Earth, Wind & Fire-level of energy and enthusiasm when Argentina’s Lionel Messi jersey-clad fan base invades a city with drums, guitars, amps and a cadre of songs and chants.”

⚽ We’re still pretty good at this.

Atlanta’s no stranger to hosting big sporting events … but we really nailed this one.

At least three national outlets dubbed MBS the tournament’s top venue (did you know it has cheap food?). Traffic behaved itself and MARTA came through. People partied all around town — those big developments downtown passed with flying colors, too.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. It’s like, all our friends are leaving. They visited us for the summer,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “The summer program is ending, but it’s been so fun. It’s been so magical for our city to be on display.”

We’re ready for more, but the work doesn’t stop.

The AJC editorial board was happy to take a victory lap for the city … and encourage us all to keep the mojo going.

“The most important thing Atlanta must do is to ensure that the unity experienced by people across the city gets felt year-round and not just every 30 years, not just for a major event that gives it the attention of eyeballs around the globe.

“That’s hard to do. Massive global events don’t happen every day, but if leaders across the region commit to building on one thing from the success of the World Cup every year, imagine how far the city will go.”

Hear, hear.

Atlanta forever.

📨 While we’re all fired up: Don’t forget to complete our survey about this newsletter and the future of other AJC offerings.

SPEAKING OF WINNERS …

Per MessiStats.com (a real website), the Argentine superstar is now 5-1-2 at Mercedes-Benz/Atlanta Stadium. Three goals and four assists ain’t bad either.

Those numbers include the World Cup, a couple other international tournaments and MLS games pitting his Miami squad against Atlanta United.

MORE FUN WITH NUMBERS

A quick statistical sampling of the World Cup in Atlanta, courtesy of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment:

544,516: Total attendance across eight matches

27,000: Estimated average attendance at FIFA Fan Fest.

2,000: Total number of FIFA volunteers.

82: Countries represented by reporters and other media members who came to Atlanta.

2 million: Additional MARTA rides taken since the tournament began, compared to average.

OTHER GOOD THINGS TO READ

PHOTOS: Best of the World Cup in Atlanta

They’re so good.

Here’s how hotels, short-term rentals fared in Atlanta

Shockingly, not as well as FIFA and other officials claimed they would.

After the World Cup is over, what happens to the Atlanta homeless population?

In which the president and CEO of Atlanta Mission advocates for long-term solutions.

Local bar remains a hub for Atlanta’s queer soccer fans

“We were successful from Day 1, and we have grown ever since.”

Indigo Girls, as soccer fans, embrace headlining Decatur Watchfest Finale

The iconic duo performs Sunday. The party never dies!

ABOUT THAT TITLE TILT

Spain's Lamine Yamal preparing for Spain's June 21 group stage match against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Spain's Lamine Yamal preparing for Spain's June 21 group stage match against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

England and France meet at 5 p.m. Saturday for the third-place match (yeah, they still have one of those).

Then it’s Argentina and Spain in New Jersey for all the FIFA marbles.

The two countries have played 14 times over the years in various tournaments. The score there is an even 6-6, with two draws thrown in for good measure — but the South Americans got the win in their only previous World Cup clash.

To be fair, though, that was way back in 1966.

Let’s discuss the current matchup instead.

Sunday at 3 p.m., they meet on the pitch for the first time (wildfire smoke permitting). Ain’t life funny?

ONE MORE THING …

You know who I’ve been thinking about since Wednesday’s match wrapped up? An English fan named Will Edmonds.

About 24 hours before his Three Lions’ meltdown, Edmonds said this to an AJC reporter: “I think it’s going to be the best day of my life.”

Maybe it still was. But I’m guessing things started feeling a little less “best” around the 85th minute or so.

Hang in there, lad.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line!

Until next time.