Metro Atlanta 7 matches down, 1 to go as Atlanta braces for fierce semifinal rivalry Argentina and England have a storied past — in politics and soccer. The two teams meet Wednesday in Atlanta’s biggest matchup yet. A law enforcement officer keeps an eye on crowds at the FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta before a viewing of the Spain versus France World Cup game on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

After Atlanta’s first seven World Cup matches have gone off largely without a hitch, law enforcement is gearing up for its final test: a semifinal between heated rivals England and Argentina. Wednesday’s game is the city’s biggest match yet as the two international powerhouses face off for a spot in Sunday’s final against Spain. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI said they’re approaching Atlanta’s last game similarly to the others. There are no plans to try to separate supporters of the two sides, Atlanta police said — either inside or outside the stadium. A police officer patrols the line outside FIFA Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta before a viewing of the Spain versus France World Cup game on July 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The two nations have a storied past, both in politics and in sport. On Tuesday, supporters of both countries said they were bracing for a knockdown, drag-out matchup.

At Underground Atlanta, cases of Quilmes beer were unloaded from trucks as fans and caterers prepared for the Argentine watch party there. Pitu Blazquez, an aerial artist from Bahía Blanca, said he saved up for four years to visit the U.S. for the World Cup. Sitting at a table in front of barricaded downtown streets, Blazquez spoke of Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona and his infamous “hand of God” goal that helped eliminate England four decades ago at the 1986 World Cup. Blazquez said Maradona’s controversial goal and the Falklands War, fought between the two nations four years earlier, are sure to be on fans’ minds as the teams face off in what he said will likely be a “clásico” in Atlanta. “It’s very important for our country, but it’s only a soccer match,” Blazquez said. Expensive tickets priced some traveling Argentina supporters out of attending the semifinal. But those lucky enough to secure seats will get to see Lionel Messi compete in his sixth and possibly final World Cup tournament. Blazquez said Maradona’s controversial goal and the Falklands War, fought between the two nations four years earlier, are sure to be on fans’ minds as the teams face off in what he said will likely be a “clásico” in Atlanta. “It’s very important for our country, but it’s only a soccer match,” Blazquez said. Expensive tickets priced some traveling Argentina supporters out of attending the semifinal. But those lucky enough to secure seats will get to see Lionel Messi compete in his sixth and possibly final World Cup tournament.

Argentina supporter Pitu Blazquez takes in the view Tuesday at Underground Atlanta. The aerial artist said he saved up for four years to cheer on his side in America. (Alex Nettles/AJC)

“It’s Messi. If he scores a goal, people here will go crazy,” Blazquez said. England native Will Edmonds has lived in the U.S. the past 25 years, but that doesn’t keep him from rooting for his national team every chance he gets. The 44-year-old Atlanta-based producer for CNN World Sport said he’s looking forward to what has always been a great rivalry. England once viewed Germany as the national team’s fiercest competitor. Now, Argentina holds that distinction, Edmonds said. The 44-year-old Atlanta-based producer for CNN World Sport said he’s looking forward to what has always been a great rivalry. England once viewed Germany as the national team’s fiercest competitor. Now, Argentina holds that distinction, Edmonds said. The superfan still remembers Maradona using his left hand to punch the ball over the head of England’s keeper and into the back of the net. It’s an image seared into the mind of nearly every England supporter, he said. “Not only is there a history of war,” Edmonds said, “but also the most infamous sort of cheating goal of all time.” Argentina ended up winning that quarterfinal 2-1 on their way to the nation’s second World Cup victory that year. The South American side won its third title four years ago in Qatar. Edmonds said the atmosphere inside the stadium is going to be “electric.” “I think it’s going to be the best day of my life,” he said. “I’m so excited.” England supporter Will Edmonds said the atmosphere inside the stadium Wednesday afternoon is sure to be "electric." (Andre Butso/AJC) “Not only is there a history of war,” Edmonds said, “but also the most infamous sort of cheating goal of all time.” Argentina ended up winning that quarterfinal 2-1 on their way to the nation’s second World Cup victory that year. The South American side won its third title four years ago in Qatar. Edmonds said the atmosphere inside the stadium is going to be “electric.” “I think it’s going to be the best day of my life,” he said. “I’m so excited.”

Argentina fan Diego Dilena said he’s impressed by how many supporters have made it to Atlanta to root for their team. “You’ve got people traveling 1,000 kilometers just to see 90 minutes of soccer,” Dilena said. The 47-year-old moved from Argentina to New Jersey in his 20s but was excited some of his longtime friends could make it to the U.S. for the tournament. The group drove to Kansas City for one of Argentina’s matches, splitting their time behind the wheel. “Driving out there sucks,” said Dilena, who returned to Georgia on Tuesday and began preparing for what will be his second Argentina game at what FIFA is calling “Atlanta Stadium.” Ashley Drew, 52, and his son Ethan, 24, came to America from England to cheer on their countrymen during their World Cup run. The father and son have been to each city The Three Lions have played in.

They recently made the drive back from Miami after watching their side defeat Norway over the weekend. They were glad to be back in Atlanta, which they said is the best city they’ve seen here. Ashley Drew and his 24-year-old son Ethan traveled from England to root on their team during the World Cup. So far, Atlanta is their favorite city, they said. (Andre Butso/AJC) “From all the cities that we’ve been to, Atlanta’s been the one,” Ashley Drew said. The passionate England supporters are well aware of the political history between the two countries, but they don’t expect that to bleed into what Ashley Drew hopes will be a “beautiful game of football.” So far, city leaders have been pleased with the way Atlanta’s first seven games have gone.