Business Here’s how hotels, short-term rentals in Atlanta fared during the World Cup Thousands of visitors, both international and from around the country, descended upon Atlanta for in-person matches and watch parties. Not all of them booked places to stay. A Bank of America ad is displayed on the side of the Hotel Phoenix on Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Savannah Sicurella 1 hour ago Share

There’s expectation, and then there’s reality. For hotel and short-term rental bookings during the window Atlanta played host to 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, it was a mixed bag. Wednesday brings an end to Atlanta’s role in the tournament, bandied about for years as a major tourism draw, the largest sporting event in the city since the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. Thousands of visitors, both international and from around the country, descended upon Atlanta for eight in-person matches and watch parties. But not all of them stayed the night. About 442,000 hotel rooms were booked in the city of Atlanta between June 13 and July 16, according to estimates from the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau. This included the downtown, Midtown and Buckhead markets.

Late booking was the name of the game. In May, ahead of the start of Atlanta’s matches, only half the total hotel and short-term rental rooms were booked. This was unusual, said ACVB President and CEO William Pate. About 40% of the total hotel rooms were booked within the last few weeks. Still, hotel occupancy during this period was down by 4% from this time last year. Part of this was because of the expectation that the matches would bring wall-to-wall crowds, Pate said, deterring usual summer travelers from passing through the city. However, the revenue hoteliers received per available room was up by 11% from this time last year. “Even though we’ve booked fewer rooms (than) in a typical summer, the revenue has been much higher,” Pate said. “So that’s been good; that’s obviously been very beneficial for the hoteliers.”

ACVB’s current data only tracks hotel occupancy for the first six matches in Atlanta. During that period, hotel occupancy was at its highest June 20, the day before the noon match between Spain and Saudi Arabia. About 80% of hotel rooms were booked, according to ACVB. This was followed by June 27, the day of the evening match between the Congo and Uzbekistan, when 74% of rooms were booked.

ACVB will release occupancy data beyond July 4 in the coming weeks, which will account for the later matches, including Argentina vs. Egypt and Wednesday’s semifinal between England and Argentina. Hoteliers faced a few headwinds. There were fewer international guests than ACVB initially anticipated. About 8% of hotel bookings were from international travelers, versus the expected roughly 20%. Plus, afternoon matches also impacted hoteliers: Instead of staying the night, visitors who lived within a few hours’ distance from Atlanta could just drive home, or to another hotel outside of the city limits. “I think that’s one of the great things about Atlanta,” Pate said. “We have three interstates that crisscross downtown. So for a Southeastern resident, it’s a fairly easy drive to come to an event if you don’t need to fly.” Short-term rentals Short-term rentals in the city of Atlanta also experienced a flurry of late bookings. ACVB said about 50,000 short-term rentals were booked in May. The number ended at 109,000. The Argentina vs. Egypt match drove the greatest increase in demand for short-term rentals, increasing by 18% year-over-year, according to data from analytics firm AirDNA. Spain vs. Cape Verde drove the greatest increase in rates, which was 39% year-over-year.

The late increase in bookings didn’t directly benefit all short-term rental operators. Kelly Gross, the host of an Airbnb property in the Sagamore Hills neighborhood in Decatur, said only two or three of her bookings during June and July attended matches. A question in the booking form for her listing asks guests their reason for visiting. Airbnb host Kelly Gross begins unpacking a crockpot in preparation for future guests in her rental home in Atlanta, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Gross was disappointed to see how expensive some of the tickets were. She said that made it difficult for many people to attend a match or to justify spending money on lodging. Gross also noticed Airbnb’s pricing algorithm spiked the rates for her rental, and she eventually chose to intervene, lowering her prices. Airbnb did not respond to a request for comment. Gross didn’t sink thousands of dollars into her property ahead of the matches, so she believes she will end this summer profiting. For future major events like the World Cup, she cautions Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms and hosts to keep pricing more standardized to give people a chance to book, especially those who are traveling to Atlanta for other purposes. “Sure, I want to be as profitable as possible, but also, I don’t want to completely miss out on opportunities to be able to house people,” Gross said.