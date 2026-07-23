A.M. ATL: To the moon and back

Morning, y’all! I hope this Thursday is a good one. May you find $5 on the ground and get a sweet text from a friend you haven’t talked to in a while.
Let’s get to it.
NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY
It's a loblolly pine, obviously. (Fletcher Page/AJC)
On a trip around the moon in 1971, an astronaut carried with him hundreds of seeds. When they made their way back to Earth, the seeds were planted all over the U.S. and grew into “Moon Trees.”
Now the one in Athens is slated to be cut down.
Bringing the seeds to space and finding places to plant them wasn’t an official part of the Apollo 14 mission, Fletcher Page reports. But astronaut Stu Roosa started a friendly collaboration that spanned the country and continues today.
More tree seeds have been sent to the moon since 1971, but only about 70 from the original mission are still alive.
The tree in Athens isn’t likely to make it through the construction of a new $225 million courthouse, despite some interest in preserving the piece of history hiding in plain sight.
“This is so rare,” Roosa’s daughter said. “It’s been to the moon and back.”
🗨️ It could be a landmark free-speech ruling.Leaders of two radical Atlanta political groups say the Biden administration unconstitutionally targeted them for protected speech. They’re asking federal judges to overturn their 2024 convictions.
WATCH THIS SPACE
Data center coming soon. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
In what will be one of the most expensive development projects in Georgia’s history, tech giant OpenAI is planning to build a data center about 30 minutes outside of Savannah.
Here are a few more numbers that tell the story:
$20 billion - The estimated cost of the project.
50% - The property tax cut the company will get for 15 years.
400 - The number of workers the plant will employ when it opens in 2028.
24% - The portion of Americans who support a data center being built within 3 miles of where they live.
As for the question of whether the data center will be a drain on resources, reporter (and recent A.M. ATL writer) Adam Van Brimmer has answers: The company said it will reduce its power usage during peak hours and only use as much water as a similarly sized office building to lessen the impacts on the community.
Dillinger reported betrayed by woman in red. John Dillinger lay on a cold slab in the Cook County Morgue Monday. He was slain by three bullets fired by unnamed federal operatives Sunday night after they had been tipped off by a “woman in red.” Crowds of the curious milled through the gloomy building, seeking to view the body of the most notorious desperado of the year. … (Continued on page 4) Concerning the information that led to the trap, (authorities) stated: “… The name of the person who gave us the information will never be known.”
The “woman in red” was later identified as Anna Sage — a “Romanian-born brothel madam” who turned on Dillinger in exchange for cash and leniency at her impending deportation hearing. I’m kind of obsessed with her.
ONE MORE THING
Don’t forget to tune in to our new podcast, “Flagship,” hosted by your fave, AJ Willingham. This week she dives into allegations against Delta Air Lines, the Civil War and a creepy new cocktail.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.