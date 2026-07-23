News

A.M. ATL: To the moon and back

Plus: Robot dogs, data centers
By
37 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I hope this Thursday is a good one. May you find $5 on the ground and get a sweet text from a friend you haven’t talked to in a while.

Let’s get to it.

NOTHING GOLD CAN STAY

It's a loblolly pine, obviously. (Fletcher Page/AJC)
It's a loblolly pine, obviously. (Fletcher Page/AJC)

On a trip around the moon in 1971, an astronaut carried with him hundreds of seeds. When they made their way back to Earth, the seeds were planted all over the U.S. and grew into “Moon Trees.”

Now the one in Athens is slated to be cut down.

Why am I tearing up?

🔎 READ MORE: Tree seeds circled the moon. Then were planted here. Now they’re endangered.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

I spy ... no evidence of voter fraud. (Broly Su/AJC)
I spy ... no evidence of voter fraud. (Broly Su/AJC)

State election officials are promoting a new tool to identify suspicious voter registrations ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Too bad it doesn’t seem to work.

Just a reminder: Voter fraud is rare in Georgia, and allegations of ballot-stuffing, dead voters and underage voters have been dismissed by state investigations.

🔎 READ MORE: Georgia election board promotes new voter-roll tool ahead of midterms

QUALITY CONTROL

Remember the 2024 chemical plant fire in Rockdale County that prompted the evacuation of 17,000 residents and caused a cloud of smoke to drift over Atlanta? It was preventable, the feds say.

BioLab announced more than a year ago that it would not restart operations.

🔎 READ MORE: BioLab fire caused by sprinkler leak was likely avoidable, says final report

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎤 President Donald Trump’s appearance in Cobb County turned into a campaign rally. In a freewheeling political performance, the president covered Iran, immigration, the stock market and the “fake news” before getting to what was ostensibly the purpose of the event: to promote Trump Accounts.

🐔 Some Chick-fil-A accounts were hacked last month, exposing the personal information of an undisclosed number of customers, the company said. It’s unclear if any Georgia residents were part of the breach.

🗨️ It could be a landmark free-speech ruling. Leaders of two radical Atlanta political groups say the Biden administration unconstitutionally targeted them for protected speech. They’re asking federal judges to overturn their 2024 convictions.

WATCH THIS SPACE

Data center coming soon. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)
Data center coming soon. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

In what will be one of the most expensive development projects in Georgia’s history, tech giant OpenAI is planning to build a data center about 30 minutes outside of Savannah.

Here are a few more numbers that tell the story:

As for the question of whether the data center will be a drain on resources, reporter (and recent A.M. ATL writer) Adam Van Brimmer has answers: The company said it will reduce its power usage during peak hours and only use as much water as a similarly sized office building to lessen the impacts on the community.

🔎 READ MORE: Tech giant OpenAI plans to build $20 billion data center near Georgia coast

NEWS BITES

VIDEO: A robot dog patrols an Atlanta apartment instead of a human security guard

But why does it have to walk like that?

DeKalb judge threatened DA, jailed lawyer, misconduct case says

I bet this did not please the court.

Georgia seaside vacation mecca renews appeal for federal beach repair funds

Got sand? Tybee Island could use some.

ON THIS DATE

July 23, 1934

Dillinger reported betrayed by woman in red. John Dillinger lay on a cold slab in the Cook County Morgue Monday. He was slain by three bullets fired by unnamed federal operatives Sunday night after they had been tipped off by a “woman in red.” Crowds of the curious milled through the gloomy building, seeking to view the body of the most notorious desperado of the year. … (Continued on page 4) Concerning the information that led to the trap, (authorities) stated: “… The name of the person who gave us the information will never be known.”

The “woman in red” was later identified as Anna Sage — a “Romanian-born brothel madam” who turned on Dillinger in exchange for cash and leniency at her impending deportation hearing. I’m kind of obsessed with her.

ONE MORE THING

Don’t forget to tune in to our new podcast, “Flagship,” hosted by your fave, AJ Willingham. This week she dives into allegations against Delta Air Lines, the Civil War and a creepy new cocktail.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.