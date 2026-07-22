Georgia News Tech giant OpenAI plans to build $20 billion data center near Georgia coast Maker of ChatGPT chatbot joins wave of companies choosing Peach State for artificial intelligence infrastructure needs. The Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub near Rincon is home to several logistics companies and is the planned site of coastal Georgia’s first data center. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

By Adam Van Brimmer 15 minutes ago Share

RINCON ― Georgia’s growth as a data center hub is expected to reach the coast for the first time with a planned OpenAI facility near Savannah. OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said it intends to build a $20 billion data center in an industrial park in mostly rural Effingham County, about a 30-minute drive from Savannah’s downtown. The data center is projected to employ 400 workers in six-figure jobs when it opens in 2028 and increase to 1,000 employees by 2032. OpenAI would receive a 50% property tax abatement for 15 years. Even with that tax break, the company is projected to become the county’s largest taxpayer, according to the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. The authority board approved the 50% incentive in a Tuesday night meeting.

The San Francisco-based tech giant said it hasn’t yet finalized the data center’s acreage and square footage. It also didn’t provide a detailed breakdown of its planned $20 billion investment, which would represent one of the most-expensive development projects in the state’s history, or give a construction timeline. Those details will be refined following a series of community meetings, starting with an open house Thursday, according to the company. The time and location of the meeting is being finalized and is expected to be announced Wednesday. “We’re early in the process and we want to do this the right way and in the best interest of the community,” said Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer. “That started with conversations with local officials about what they wanted to see. Next comes discussions with residents. We want to meet the community where it is.” OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said it intends to build a $20 billion data center in an industrial park in mostly rural Effingham County. (Michael Dwyer/AP 2023)

The project has the backing of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority and the county government. A pending filing of a state-mandated Development of Regional Impact triggers an intragovernmental review ahead of the project moving forward.

Moderating fears about the impact of data centers and artificial intelligence is a growing challenge elsewhere. Only 24% of Americans support a data center being built within 3 miles of where they live, according to a Politico/Public First poll released this week, down from 37% in January. OpenAI already has taken steps to address the power and water concerns that swirl around most data center development projects. The company projects a need for 3.2 gigawatts of power — enough to power 2.25 million homes — but will reduce its consumption by as much as 1 gigawatt during peak hours to curb spikes that result in higher bills for other customers. OpenAI will also fully fund energy infrastructure improvements and equipment installation related to its data center. “At Georgia Power, we are working every day to help ensure that growth from data centers and other large-energy users brings value for our customers through higher reliability and lower prices,” Aaron Mitchell, senior vice president of strategic growth for Georgia Power, said. “Companies like OpenAI are making real commitments when it comes to responsible operation and development and demonstrating the benefits that these facilities can bring to Georgia communities.” As for water, OpenAI will install a closed-loop system that recirculates water to cool its computer servers and other equipment, much like a car radiator. Usage should equate to that of an office building housing the same number of employees as the data center, OpenAI’s Lehane said. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is seen on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. OpenAI will fully fund energy infrastructure improvements and equipment installation related to its planned data center near Rincon. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) OpenAI has committed to being “an engaged community partner, a responsible steward of its investment and an important contributor to Effingham County’s continued prosperity,” said Brandt Herndon, chief executive of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority.

“Economic development is about attracting companies that create lasting value for the community. This project represents a major private investment that will generate substantial new tax revenue, bring hundreds of high-paying jobs, and create new opportunities for local businesses, contractors, suppliers and our future workforce,” Herndon added. The development site is in the 2,600-acre Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub off Ga. 21 in Rincon, a fast-growing city of 12,000 residents best known as the home to former MLB star Josh Reddick. OpenAI would share the industrial park with several logistics companies that have built or leased warehouses and distribution centers there over the last decade. OpenAI is planning to build a $20 billion data center on a site at the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub near Rincon. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) OpenAI is rapidly expanding its data center network across the United States as artificial intelligence tools become more broadly used. A flagship location opened last September in Abilene, Texas, and two others are under construction in Michigan and Wisconsin. OpenAI is also partnering with Oracle to build data centers elsewhere in Texas as well as in New Mexico.