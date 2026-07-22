Metro Atlanta BioLab fire caused by sprinkler leak was likely avoidable, says final report Conyers warehouse did not do enough to fix issues that led to fires at its other facilities, according to federal investigators. Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Kristi E. Swartz 17 minutes ago Share

A corroded sprinkler system led to the BioLab fire in Rockdale County two years ago, a final investigation report from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said Tuesday. Leaking water from a broken sprinkler system dripped onto sacks containing chemicals used to treat pools and spas, setting off a chain reaction that caused a fire that released compounds from more than two dozen chemical families. The CSB’s final report comes after a series of updates since the federal agency started its investigation in 2024. The agency blamed BioLab for a wide range of safety issues, including not proactively maintaining or upgrading the sprinkler systems, storing large amounts of chlorine-based chemicals inside the warehouse and stacking heavy sacks of those chemicals to the point they became barriers to company employees and emergency responders trying to get to the source of the fire.

A large plume from a fire is visible over the BioLab facility in Conyers on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (John Spink/AJC) What’s more, KIK Consumer Products, which owns BioLab, could have taken steps to prevent the disaster after two previous fires at other company locations, the report said. Instead, the company never addressed the risks that come with storing large amounts of hazardous chemicals in a warehouse, according to the report. The report said “… had Bio-Lab Conyers taken steps to proactively prevent sprinkler system leaks instead of allowing the system to run to failure, the incident likely would not have occurred.” “The conditions and circumstances at the Bio-Lab Conyers warehouse were completely unacceptable,” CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said in a news release.

A BioLab spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “We will carefully consider its recommendations as part of our ongoing commitment to safety and continuous improvement. The health and safety of the communities where we operate is a top priority, and we worked collaboratively with first responders and relevant authorities to complete the emergency response in October 2024.”

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division had no comment on the report. The September 2024 fire spurred evacuations of thousands, weekslong overnight shelter-in-place orders and road closures, including parts of I-20, and led many to seek medical attention. A chemical smell wafted across the metro area, with haze seen in Atlanta and elsewhere. Besides the CSB investigation, a group that includes Morehouse School of Medicine is working on a long-term health study. A recent Georgia Tech study also concluded the towering plume of smoke that hung in the air contained dangerous amount of bromide, which can irritate the skin and mucus membranes. CSB’s report recommended KIK develop a corporate standard for handling and storing chemicals. It did not address long-term effects of the fire’s emissions.

For its part, BioLab said more than a year ago it would not restart operations. The pool chemical maker had operated in Rockdale County since 1973 and for a period was one of its largest employers. A plume of smoke rises from BioLab as seen from Old Covington Highway on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Conyers. (John Spink/AJC) Inspection reports in 2021 and 2022 turned up hundreds of deficiencies with BioLab’s sprinkler systems stemming from rusty or corroded components, according to CSB. The company had replaced some, but not all, of the brass-finish sprinkler heads with corrosion-resistant ones that are coated with wax. At the same time, the company started to store more chemicals in an area of the warehouse called “Powder Storage,” and was more commonly known as “the bunker.” According to inventory records, roughly 5,000 of these so-called “super sacks” that contained between 2,205 and 2,805 pounds of chemicals were in the warehouse at the time of the fire.