Georgia News Georgia seaside vacation mecca renews appeal for federal beach repair funds Spending cuts have delayed Tybee Island’s sand renourishment but dredging at other U.S. beaches is coming in under budget, potentially freeing up funds this year. Heavy damage to the dunes on the east side of Tybee Island is causing rapid beach erosion, leading to the closure of public access points. Additionally, the Savannah River shipping channel, overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, disrupts the natural movement of sand, accelerating the erosion process. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Adam Van Brimmer 47 minutes ago Share

TYBEE ISLAND ― A frequent observation this summer among regular beachgoers to this popular stretch of sand is “when the tide is in, the beach is thin.” Local officials now have new hope for thickening that eroded shoreline ahead of the 2027 beach season. Tybee Island Mayor Brian West and other government leaders are appealing to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to redirect excess beach renourishment funds to the Georgia shore. Dredging bids for beach repair work to be done this year along the Jersey Shore came in tens of millions of dollars under budget. Tybee needs $12 million from the federal government to fund its renourishment, and a key permitting and dredging contract deadline — July 31 — is looming.

“We’re making this big, last plea,” West said. “It won’t take much of a storm for us to lose our dunes and we’re hoping to drive home the potential devastation we’ll have here if we don’t get sand.” The island near Savannah was due for a beach repair later this year, but federal budget cuts led to a shortfall in funding for the Tybee project. The one-year postponement, officials fear, jeopardizes the local tourism economy and shoreline integrity if tropical storms or hurricanes strike Tybee this fall or in 2027. Tybee Island Mayor Brian West, and other government leaders, are appealing to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to redirect excess beach renourishment funds to the Georgia shore. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The eroded beach has been on stark display this summer, with sunbathers crammed into narrow stretches at high tide. The boulders and large concrete pieces laid beneath the sand decades ago to stabilize the beach are now exposed.

The island has lost 54% of its sand since the last renourishment in 2020, with erosion accelerating at a 15% annual pace, according to researchers with the University of Georgia’s Skidaway Institute of Oceanography who track the beach’s erosion with aerial drones.

With the renourishment delay, the erosion is projected to top 70% and any significant storm activity could breach the dunes that protect the island. A renourishment sooner rather than later is “imperative” given the rapid erosion, said Tybee property owner and small businessman Michael Hall, who operates The Surfing Goat coffee and bagel shop near the Tybee Pier. Hotelier Brett Loehr said beach repair is not about aesthetics. “People often hear the words ‘beach renourishment’ and think we’re asking the government to make our beach prettier,” said Loehr, owner of Hotel Tybee, the island’s largest lodging operation. “Nothing could be further from the truth. This is about protecting homes, businesses, roads, utilities, wildlife, jobs and one of Georgia’s most important tourism economies. The beach is our first line of defense.” Swimmers and sunbathers enjoy a beach day near the Tybee Island Pier. The eroded beach has been on stark display this summer. (Hyosub Shin/AJC File) Tybee officials learned in early June that beach repair funds might be available for 2026. The American Coastal Coalition, a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying group that works on behalf of coastal communities, helped negotiate dredging bids for five New Jersey beaches selected for renourishment this year.