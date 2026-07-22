AJC Flagship: Cocktails

A refreshing cocktail to enjoy while you listen

A refreshing cocktail to enjoy while you listen

News and cocktails are a perfect pairing. Here’s the recipe for the kudzu-based cocktail created in tandem with AJC Flagship podcast. Listen, mix, sip and enjoy.

Keyatta Mincey is an award-winning mixologist, creative curator, and passionate advocate for hospitality, sustainability, and community.

The Miracle Vine:

2 oz London Dry Gin

¾ oz Kudzu Blossom Syrup

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Top with Soda Water. Shake gin, syrup, and lemon with ice. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh mint and an edible flower.