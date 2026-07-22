AJC Flagship: Cocktails

News and cocktails are a perfect pairing. Here’s the recipe for the kudzu-based cocktail created in tandem with AJC Flagship podcast. Listen, mix, sip and enjoy.
Keyatta Mincey is an award-winning mixologist, creative curator, and passionate advocate for hospitality, sustainability, and community.
The Miracle Vine:
- 2 oz London Dry Gin
- ¾ oz Kudzu Blossom Syrup
- ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Top with Soda Water. Shake gin, syrup, and lemon with ice. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh mint and an edible flower.