A.M. ATL: Pop-up power

Morning, y’all! Programming note: Since July Fourth falls on a Saturday, we’re observing the federal holiday tomorrow, and that means no A.M. ATL! A nice little celebration of freedom, that. We’ll be back in your inbox Monday, rested and possibly a little sunburned.
Let’s get to it.
A CONTROVERSIAL NEW DATA CENTER WRINKLE
An aerial view shows off-grid generators being installed in front of a data center in Covington. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Here’s a not-so-secret secret about data centers: Those computer-filled warehouses cropping up around Georgia to power artificial intelligence programs and other demanding technology require lots of power of their own.
It’s kind of like those billionaire yachts that have their own, littler yachts inside. The existence of data centers drives a whole other spectrum of demand.
DIY move goes against the law
The developers of a new data center near Covington are trying to sidestep traditional power utilities like Georgia Power by creating their own on-site “pop-up” power generator. The mini power plant would burn natural gas day and night to provide electricity to the data center.
Georgia environmental experts say data center developer Serverfarm and the generator manufacturer VoltaGrid are violating state and federal pollution laws.
Facilities that generate air pollution need to secure permits before they begin construction. The two companies haven’t secured all the permits they need, and one that they did secure came after construction began.
Activists are also angry that the public was not informed or given a say in this new construction.
This isn’t an isolated incident. xAI, the artificial intelligence company owned by Elon Musk, is powering a data center near the Mississippi-Tennessee border with dozens of unpermitted gas turbines.
Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is investigating reports of dead fish on the South River, just weeks after a massive fish kill on the Chattahoochee.
They say this new event could have been triggered by a chemical spill at the South River Water Reclamation Center a few miles south of downtown Atlanta.
The South River has been plagued for years by pollution problems exacerbated by the way Atlanta’s water infrastructure is organized. In 2021, the nonprofit American Rivers ranked the South River No. 4 on its annual list of the country’s most endangered rivers.
⚖️ Recent SCOTUS decisions widening campaign financing rules and upholding transgender athlete bans will undoubtedly affect Georgia’s Senate race between Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.
PUT THESE ATL INSTITUTIONS ON YOUR 2026 MUST-VISIT LIST
Visit the Tullie Smith farm house and other beautiful sights at the Atlanta History Center. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center)
We love a birthday. While America celebrates its 250th, we can celebrate even more milestones closer to home.
30 years: The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum
30 years: The Tabernacle
IT’S PEACHTREE ROAD RACE TIME!
Do you Peachtree? Last year, John Howard, 88, celebrated his 50th Peachtree Road Race. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Are you ready, runners and supporters?!
The Peachtree Road Race, the world’s largest (and arguably hottest) 10K, has defined Atlanta’s Independence Day festivities for more than 50 years.
The 57th Running of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race will feature more than 55,000 runners and walkers, and even more spectators, volunteers and confused pedestrians trying to navigate their way out of the crush.
Since it’s basically a 6-mile block party, why not stop by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offices? We’re hosting an AJC Cheer Zone on July 4, and it’s your chance to support the runners when they hit the last mile.
🏁 Meet in front of the AJC’s office (1200 Peachtree St. NE) for a free King of Pops popsicle, plus music from DJ La Bonita and the Clark Atlanta University Drumline.
One knockout round down, a lot more heart palpitations to go.
ON THIS DATE
July 2, 1927
Atlanta must observe July Fourth quietly, Chief Beavers orders. Atlanta will have a safe and sane July Fourth, if policemen follow the instructions given them Saturday morning by Chief Beavers, and squelch promptly any exuberant display of fireworks on the streets. … “Atlanta has a fine record on holiday accidents,” said the chief, “and we want to keep it clean. Let everybody have a good time, but let them observe the rights and comforts of others. No one has the right to explode fireworks except at home.”
I was with him until the very end! “No one has the right to explode fireworks except at home,” is an all-time stereotypically American phrase.
ONE MORE THING
But seriously, please do not explode fireworks at home. Unless you have a lot of land and very understanding neighbors.
Enjoy your Fourth, everyone! Let’s end the weekend possessing the same number of limbs with which we started! 🇺🇸
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.