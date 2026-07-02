News A.M. ATL: Pop-up power Plus: Peachtree Road Race, July 4th plans

By AJ Willingham 22 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Programming note: Since July Fourth falls on a Saturday, we’re observing the federal holiday tomorrow, and that means no A.M. ATL! A nice little celebration of freedom, that. We’ll be back in your inbox Monday, rested and possibly a little sunburned. Let’s get to it. A CONTROVERSIAL NEW DATA CENTER WRINKLE An aerial view shows off-grid generators being installed in front of a data center in Covington. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Here’s a not-so-secret secret about data centers: Those computer-filled warehouses cropping up around Georgia to power artificial intelligence programs and other demanding technology require lots of power of their own. It’s kind of like those billionaire yachts that have their own, littler yachts inside. The existence of data centers drives a whole other spectrum of demand.

DIY move goes against the law The developers of a new data center near Covington are trying to sidestep traditional power utilities like Georgia Power by creating their own on-site “pop-up” power generator. The mini power plant would burn natural gas day and night to provide electricity to the data center.

Georgia environmental experts say data center developer Serverfarm and the generator manufacturer VoltaGrid are violating state and federal pollution laws.

Facilities that generate air pollution need to secure permits before they begin construction. The two companies haven’t secured all the permits they need, and one that they did secure came after construction began.

Activists are also angry that the public was not informed or given a say in this new construction. This isn’t an isolated incident. xAI, the artificial intelligence company owned by Elon Musk, is powering a data center near the Mississippi-Tennessee border with dozens of unpermitted gas turbines. 🔎 READ MORE: One activist says it’s a continuation of a very worrying problem Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ATLANTA’S INVESTIGATING ANOTHER FISH KILL Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is investigating reports of dead fish on the South River, just weeks after a massive fish kill on the Chattahoochee.

They say this new event could have been triggered by a chemical spill at the South River Water Reclamation Center a few miles south of downtown Atlanta.

The South River has been plagued for years by pollution problems exacerbated by the way Atlanta’s water infrastructure is organized. In 2021, the nonprofit American Rivers ranked the South River No. 4 on its annual list of the country’s most endangered rivers. 🔎 READ MORE: Crews are collecting samples and surveying the area MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ✈️ Delta Air Lines is extending an Independence Day travel waiver for passengers flying in and out of seven U.S. airports affected by airspace restrictions tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Just a thought, if you have unwanted travel plans this weekend and need a good excuse. ⚖️ Recent SCOTUS decisions widening campaign financing rules and upholding transgender athlete bans will undoubtedly affect Georgia’s Senate race between Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. PUT THESE ATL INSTITUTIONS ON YOUR 2026 MUST-VISIT LIST Visit the Tullie Smith farm house and other beautiful sights at the Atlanta History Center. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center) We love a birthday. While America celebrates its 250th, we can celebrate even more milestones closer to home.

Several cultural institutions hit big birthdays this year and have lots of fun programs planned. More anniversaries and info here. 100 years: Atlanta History Center

Atlanta History Center 100 years: High Museum of Art

High Museum of Art 50 years: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Chattahoochee Nature Center 50 years: Atlanta Botanical Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden 30 years: The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum

The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum 30 years: The Tabernacle IT’S PEACHTREE ROAD RACE TIME! Do you Peachtree? Last year, John Howard, 88, celebrated his 50th Peachtree Road Race. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Are you ready, runners and supporters?! The Peachtree Road Race, the world’s largest (and arguably hottest) 10K, has defined Atlanta’s Independence Day festivities for more than 50 years.

The 57th Running of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race will feature more than 55,000 runners and walkers, and even more spectators, volunteers and confused pedestrians trying to navigate their way out of the crush.

If you’re running, watching or otherwise involved, all the details you need are right here.

Since it’s basically a 6-mile block party, why not stop by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offices? We’re hosting an AJC Cheer Zone on July 4, and it’s your chance to support the runners when they hit the last mile. 🏁 Meet in front of the AJC’s office (1200 Peachtree St. NE) for a free King of Pops popsicle, plus music from DJ La Bonita and the Clark Atlanta University Drumline. NEWS BITES How Hershey, Pennsylvania, shaped U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic More importantly, he has his own Hershey chocolate bars! That’s making it. See Georgia Tech’s new Under Armour football jerseys