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A.M. ATL: Pop-up power

Plus: Peachtree Road Race, July 4th plans
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22 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Programming note: Since July Fourth falls on a Saturday, we’re observing the federal holiday tomorrow, and that means no A.M. ATL! A nice little celebration of freedom, that. We’ll be back in your inbox Monday, rested and possibly a little sunburned.

Let’s get to it.

A CONTROVERSIAL NEW DATA CENTER WRINKLE

An aerial view shows off-grid generators being installed in front of a data center in Covington. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
An aerial view shows off-grid generators being installed in front of a data center in Covington. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Here’s a not-so-secret secret about data centers: Those computer-filled warehouses cropping up around Georgia to power artificial intelligence programs and other demanding technology require lots of power of their own.

It’s kind of like those billionaire yachts that have their own, littler yachts inside. The existence of data centers drives a whole other spectrum of demand.

DIY move goes against the law

This isn’t an isolated incident. xAI, the artificial intelligence company owned by Elon Musk, is powering a data center near the Mississippi-Tennessee border with dozens of unpermitted gas turbines.

🔎 READ MORE: One activist says it’s a continuation of a very worrying problem

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ATLANTA’S INVESTIGATING ANOTHER FISH KILL

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is investigating reports of dead fish on the South River, just weeks after a massive fish kill on the Chattahoochee.

🔎 READ MORE: Crews are collecting samples and surveying the area

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

✈️ Delta Air Lines is extending an Independence Day travel waiver for passengers flying in and out of seven U.S. airports affected by airspace restrictions tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Just a thought, if you have unwanted travel plans this weekend and need a good excuse.

⚖️ Recent SCOTUS decisions widening campaign financing rules and upholding transgender athlete bans will undoubtedly affect Georgia’s Senate race between Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

PUT THESE ATL INSTITUTIONS ON YOUR 2026 MUST-VISIT LIST

Visit the Tullie Smith farm house and other beautiful sights at the Atlanta History Center. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center)
Visit the Tullie Smith farm house and other beautiful sights at the Atlanta History Center. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center)

We love a birthday. While America celebrates its 250th, we can celebrate even more milestones closer to home.

Several cultural institutions hit big birthdays this year and have lots of fun programs planned. More anniversaries and info here.

IT’S PEACHTREE ROAD RACE TIME!

Do you Peachtree? Last year, John Howard, 88, celebrated his 50th Peachtree Road Race. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Do you Peachtree? Last year, John Howard, 88, celebrated his 50th Peachtree Road Race. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Are you ready, runners and supporters?!

Since it’s basically a 6-mile block party, why not stop by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution offices? We’re hosting an AJC Cheer Zone on July 4, and it’s your chance to support the runners when they hit the last mile.

🏁 Meet in front of the AJC’s office (1200 Peachtree St. NE) for a free King of Pops popsicle, plus music from DJ La Bonita and the Clark Atlanta University Drumline.

NEWS BITES

How Hershey, Pennsylvania, shaped U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic

More importantly, he has his own Hershey chocolate bars! That’s making it.

See Georgia Tech’s new Under Armour football jerseys

Rendering “gold” as a non-metallic color often merits unfortunate results.

Apparently Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married Friday?

At Madison Square Garden, nonetheless. An intimate affair.

U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to World Cup round of 16

One knockout round down, a lot more heart palpitations to go.

ON THIS DATE

July 2, 1927

Atlanta must observe July Fourth quietly, Chief Beavers orders. Atlanta will have a safe and sane July Fourth, if policemen follow the instructions given them Saturday morning by Chief Beavers, and squelch promptly any exuberant display of fireworks on the streets. … “Atlanta has a fine record on holiday accidents,” said the chief, “and we want to keep it clean. Let everybody have a good time, but let them observe the rights and comforts of others. No one has the right to explode fireworks except at home.”

I was with him until the very end! “No one has the right to explode fireworks except at home,” is an all-time stereotypically American phrase.

ONE MORE THING

But seriously, please do not explode fireworks at home. Unless you have a lot of land and very understanding neighbors.

Enjoy your Fourth, everyone! Let’s end the weekend possessing the same number of limbs with which we started! 🇺🇸

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.