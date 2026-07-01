Georgia Tech Georgia Tech unveils updated football jerseys in new Under Armour partnership In new 10-year agreement, football uniforms have 12 combinations in White and Gold scheme update. Georgia Tech presents its new football jerseys from Under Armour.

By AJC Sports 58 minutes ago Share

There’s a new era of Georgia Tech’s White and Gold jersey look. In their new partnership with Under Armour that kick-started Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets released their new football jerseys, with a hat-tip to their classic look. The new looks provides up to 12 combinations for football game-day gear — with gold or white tops, and options for gold, white or black pants, along with gold or white helmets. The uniform tops have “Georgia Tech” written across the chest, and the pants have the GT logo on the left hip and the Under Armour logo on the right.

Georgia Tech unveils its new football uniforms in its partnership with Under Armour. The white jerseys feature metallic Tech gold numbers with navy trim. The collar is gold with metallic and matte Tech gold with navy in the shoulder striping. The look is an homage to Georgia Tech’s Kessler Campanile , a prominent campus landmark. The gold jersey has white numerals, with metallic Tech gold and navy trimming. The shoulder striping prominently features metallic Tech gold and white, matching the white jersey’s design. The Tech gold pants include a white stripe running the length of the leg, with a partial navy trim. The white pants have a Tech gold stripe, also partially trimmed in navy, and the dark gray pants have a Tech gold stripe with a partial white trim. Like the jerseys’ shoulder striping, the football pants’ leg stripes mimic the design of the Kessler Campanile.

Along with the football jerseys, the white uniforms for all of Georgia Tech’s 17 sports teams were revealed. Each set features the White and Gold scheme with the Campanile-inspired striping.

Georgia Tech unveiled its new Under Armour uniforms for all its sports teams. White and Tech Gold are featured prominently as Georgia Tech’s primary colors, with navy as a secondary color. The football jerseys include dark gray, honoring the Institute’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology. Fan merchandise went on sale last week and is available at the following locations beginning Wednesday: RamblinWreckStore.com

UnderArmour.com

Atlanta-area Dick’s Sporting Goods locations:

Cumberland Mall (2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta 30339)



Lenox Marketplace (3535 Peachtree Road, Atlanta 30326)



Perimeter Pointe (1155 Mt. Vernon Highway, Atlanta 30338)



Alpharetta (6440 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta 30022)



Buford (3333 Buford Drive, Buford 30519)



Canton (1810 Cumming Highway, Canton 30115)



Cumming (2145 Marketplace Blvd., Cumming 30041)



Kennesaw (50 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw 30066)



Loganville (4040 Atlanta Highway, Loganville 30052)



Macon (5080 Riverside Drive, 31210)



Marietta (4269 Roswell Road, Marietta 30062)



Newnan (382 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan 30265)



Peachtree Corners/Norcross (6050 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners 30092)



Tucker/Northlake (4310 Lavista Road, Tucker 30084)

Atlanta-area Academy Sports + Outdoors locations:

Perimeter (130 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody 30346)



Kennesaw (1580 Crater Lake Drive, Kennesaw 30152)



Douglasville (7200 Concourse Parkway, Douglasville 30134) Replica football jerseys will be available in retail beginning on July 15. Wednesday marks the official first day of Georgia Tech’s 10-year partnership with Under Armour, which was announced in October 2025. Tech was the first collegiate athletic department to make a purchase from Under Armour, in 1996.