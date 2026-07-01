Atlanta is investigating a new fish kill on a different metro area river

In a news release Tuesday, the watershed department said it was investigating reports of dead fish on the South River that may have been caused by a chemical spill at the South River Water Reclamation Center.
Located about 6 miles south of downtown Atlanta, the facility is one of the city’s main sewage treatment plants. However, it does not release treated wastewater into the South River. Instead, its treated wastewater is pumped across town and discharged into the Chattahoochee River.
An aerial photo shows the South River Water Reclamation Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The watershed department said early reports indicate a chemical may have leaked into storm drains at the South River facility, but that the “source, volume, and environmental impact are still being determined.”
The agency said it has deployed crews to collect water samples and is coordinating its investigation with state regulators at the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. EPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The South River has been plagued for years by pollution problems.
The waterway is formed by a series of creeks that drain heavily populated and industrialized parts of the city of Atlanta and DeKalb County. The river itself flows for 60 miles through several underserved, majority Black communities around the southeast metro area, before emptying into Jackson Lake and the Ocmulgee River.