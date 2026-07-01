Atlanta is investigating a new fish kill on a different metro area river

The South River is seen near the South River Water Reclamation Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

A chemical spill could be to blame for the incident on the South River, the city’s Department of Watershed Management says.

A chemical spill could be to blame for the incident on the South River, the city’s Department of Watershed Management says.

Weeks after overflows from Atlanta’s sewer tunnels contributed to the deaths of thousands of fish on the Chattahoochee River, the city’s Department of Watershed Management says its investigating another fish kill on a different river.

In a news release Tuesday, the watershed department said it was investigating reports of dead fish on the South River that may have been caused by a chemical spill at the South River Water Reclamation Center.

Located about 6 miles south of downtown Atlanta, the facility is one of the city’s main sewage treatment plants. However, it does not release treated wastewater into the South River. Instead, its treated wastewater is pumped across town and discharged into the Chattahoochee River.