Business

Delta issues waivers for July Fourth flights to and from NYC, D.C. areas

Many airline flight schedules have already been adjusted to avoid planned airspace closure times.
Delta is allowing travelers to rebook flights that could be interrupted by 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Delta is allowing travelers to rebook flights that could be interrupted by 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is extending an Independence Day travel waiver for passengers flying in and out of seven U.S. airports facing airspace restrictions tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

The airports included in the waiver are:

Delta’s waiver allows customers booking flights through the listed airports to make changes without paying certain additional charges. Customers can also cancel their flights to get a flight credit. A fare difference may apply if a customer rebooks a flight in a different class from the original ticket.

Travelers’ tickets must be reissued on or before Tuesday, July 7, according to Delta’s advisory. The rebooked travel must begin no later than Tuesday, July 7.

The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busier travel periods of the year. More than 4 million passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between June 26 and July 6.

Other airlines have issued travel alerts for customers flying during the 250th anniversary celebrations, including American Airlines.

Many airline flight schedules have already been adjusted to avoid planned airspace closure times. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C. announced last month that it would close on Independence Day starting at noon because of anniversary events, including a military flyover.