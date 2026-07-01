Delta issues waivers for July Fourth flights to and from NYC, D.C. areas

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is extending an Independence Day travel waiver for passengers flying in and out of seven U.S. airports facing airspace restrictions tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
The airports included in the waiver are:
- Baltimore/Washington International
- Newark Liberty International
- New York’s John F. Kennedy International
- New York’s LaGuardia
- Washington Dulles International
- Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Westchester County, White Plains, New York
Delta’s waiver allows customers booking flights through the listed airports to make changes without paying certain additional charges. Customers can also cancel their flights to get a flight credit. A fare difference may apply if a customer rebooks a flight in a different class from the original ticket.