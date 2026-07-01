Delta issues waivers for July Fourth flights to and from NYC, D.C. areas

Delta is allowing travelers to rebook flights that could be interrupted by 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Many airline flight schedules have already been adjusted to avoid planned airspace closure times.

Many airline flight schedules have already been adjusted to avoid planned airspace closure times.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is extending an Independence Day travel waiver for passengers flying in and out of seven U.S. airports facing airspace restrictions tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

The airports included in the waiver are:

Baltimore/Washington International

Newark Liberty International

New York’s John F. Kennedy International

New York’s LaGuardia

Washington Dulles International

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Westchester County, White Plains, New York

Delta’s waiver allows customers booking flights through the listed airports to make changes without paying certain additional charges. Customers can also cancel their flights to get a flight credit. A fare difference may apply if a customer rebooks a flight in a different class from the original ticket.