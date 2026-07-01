Data Surge Georgia’s first data center ‘pop-up’ power plant is breaking rules, groups say Environmental groups argue a data center in Covington and the power plant under construction next door to serve it are violating state and federal air pollution rules. An aerial view shows off-grid generators being installed in front of a data center in Covington on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Drew Kann 58 minutes ago Share

COVINGTON — Some people dream of living off the grid, controlling their own supply of electricity. A data center racing to open about 40 miles east of downtown Atlanta plans to do just that, assembling natural gas-powered generators on-site to provide electricity and bypassing utilities such as Georgia Power. This could be Georgia’s first “pop-up” power plant to serve a data center, burning natural gas around the clock to provide all of the facility’s electricity. Georgia leads the nation in data center development, and the surge in construction of such power-hungry computing campuses has put pressure on utilities to supply enough electrons to power them. In some cases, tech companies and developers in Georgia and elsewhere are going to great lengths to secure power — and to do so fast.

But environmental groups argue the data center developer, Serverfarm, and the company building the pop-up power plant haven’t followed state and federal pollution laws. An aerial view shows off-grid generators being installed by a company called VoltaGrid on land next door to a data center on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Covington. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Last week, attorneys from the Southern Environmental Law Center sent a letter to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division arguing VoltaGrid, a Houston-based firm constructing the generators, appears to be in violation of Georgia law and the federal Clean Air Act in its rush to power the Covington facility. In Georgia, which is delegated authority to enforce parts of the Clean Air Act, permits are required before beginning construction of any facility that can generate air pollution.

As of Tuesday, VoltaGrid had not been issued a final air pollution permit by EPD, the agency confirmed. Meanwhile, the backup generators for Serverfarm’s data center weren’t issued a final air permit until this week. When The Atlanta Journal-Constitution viewed the site last week, the VoltaGrid and Serverfarm sites were a hive of activity, with workers assembling engines and electricity infrastructure despite the lack of permits. A crane was busy guiding semi-trailer-sized blocks containing the generators onto freshly poured concrete pads. The rectangular modules arranged in neat rows house supersized versions of the engines found in most automobiles, a type of generator called a reciprocating internal combustion engine, or RICE unit. VoltaGrid plans to set up 33 of the engines to supply the data center next door.

In its letter, the SELC argued that, “By jumping the gun, VoltaGrid and Serverfarm are ignoring not only EPD’s legal requirements, but are wholly disregarding the public participation process and the concerns of those living downwind of the facility.” EPD spokesperson Sara Lips said it was aware of the SELC’s claims and “will investigate the allegations.” The SELC said it flagged the potential violations on behalf of itself and the nonprofits Sustainable Newton and the Altamaha Riverkeeper. The groups have asked EPD to order an immediate stop to prohibited construction activity and fine the companies for the alleged violations. Nathan Ough, the president and CEO of VoltaGrid, did not respond directly to a question about the groups’ claims, but said his company “appreciates the opportunity to do business in Georgia” and “will continue to operate in compliance with applicable laws.” Representatives for Serverfarm did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment.

‘It’s just not right’ In the fast-moving world of tech and artificial intelligence, a delay of a few months can be the difference between success and failure. “Off-grid” electricity stations like this one — with a planned output of 90 megawatts, enough to power at least 36,000 homes — offer a way around the long waits to connect to the power grid. Maurice Carter, the president and co-founder of Sustainable Newton, said that by commencing construction without final permits, the companies have short-circuited the opportunity for public engagement. Maurice Carter, the co-founder of the nonprofit Sustainable Newton, speaks on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Covington. Carter is concerned by a pop-up power plant under construction in the area to serve a data center. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Last year, when EPD released the VoltaGrid facility’s draft air permits, the SELC and Sustainable Newton raised concerns about the air pollution the facility is expected to release, plus offered suggestions for tweaks to its permits and design. With construction already well underway, Carter said it makes it easier for the company to argue changes to its plans are too difficult or costly to make.

“For them to be putting unpermitted infrastructure in place without answering those very fundamental questions, it’s just not right,” Carter said. “It’s not how you do business.” ‘Shoving everything else aside’ Amid the rush to train artificial intelligence systems, on-site power is becoming an increasingly appealing option around the country to meet data centers’ huge electricity needs quickly. But in other states, projects like VoltaGrid’s have raised concerns about pollution and tech companies’ seeming disregard for the regulatory process. xAI, the artificial intelligence company owned by Elon Musk, has drawn the ire of environmental and civil rights organizations for powering a data center near the Mississippi-Tennessee border with dozens of unpermitted gas turbines. Gas turbines are seen at the xAI facility in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (George Walker IV/AP) The SELC and other groups are involved in a lawsuit over xAI’s turbines. The litigation is ongoing, but last month, the Justice Department under President Donald Trump argued to a federal court that the case should be thrown out.