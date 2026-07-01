Arts & Entertainment 9 Atlanta cultural institutions celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2026 Some are even celebrating 100 years of serving the city. The High Museum of Art is celebrating 100 years of being home to home to more than 20,000 works spanning centuries and cultures. (Photo courtesy of the High Museum of Art)

By Kaitlyn Harvey 1 hour ago Share

This has been a landmark year for Atlanta. Alongside major events like the World Cup, some of the city’s most beloved cultural institutions, theaters and attractions are celebrating milestone anniversaries. These nine places continue to define Atlanta’s identity and enrich lives, whether you’re a townie or a tourist. Gen. William T. Sherman's calling card can be seen in the "Atlanta in 100 Objects" exhibit at the Atlanta History Center. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center) 100 years: Atlanta History Center The Atlanta History Center has preserved the stories that shaped the city and the South for a century. The institution has grown into one of the region’s premier history museums, featuring historic homes, gardens, archives and exhibitions. For the occasion, the center unveiled six new exhibitions, including “Atlanta in 100 Objects,” where guests across the museum can see 100 objects representing Atlanta’s history.

People stand near the main entrance of the High Museum of Art in Midtown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) 100 years: High Museum of Art The High has spent the last 100 years becoming the Southeast’s leading art museum and is home to more than 20,000 works spanning centuries and cultures. It has played a central role in Atlanta’s creative community, while bringing world-class exhibitions and educational programming to the city. Exhibits currently on display at the museum include Isamu Noguchi: “I am not a designer” and Amy Sherald: “American Sublime.” Parker Lewis, 2, checks out a Malachite butterfly at the Butterfly Encounter during The Flying Colors Butterfly Festival in Roswell, (Steve Schaefer for the AJC 2018) 50 years: Chattahoochee Nature Center The Chattahoochee Nature Center has connected generations of Atlantans with the outdoors since opening in 1976 in Roswell. It has evolved into a leader in environmental education, wildlife rehabilitation and conservation, offering hands-on experiences that serve 150,000 children and adults each year.

The 25-foot ice goddess at Atlanta Botanical Garden's "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights" display uses 15,000 lights to illuminate the goddess's flowing hair. (Joey Ivansco) 50 years: Atlanta Botanical Garden

What began as a community vision in 1976 has blossomed into one of Atlanta’s most treasured attractions. The Atlanta Botanical Garden is celebrated for its seasonal displays, nationally recognized plant collections and conservation efforts, making it both a beautiful urban oasis and an important center for botanical research and education. The sense of discovery abounds at Atlanta's best record stores, including Wax 'N' Facts. Wax ‘N’ Facts has been spinning records and building community since 1976. (Chad Radford/AJC) 50 years: Wax ‘N’ Facts Wax ‘N’ Facts has been spinning records and building community since 1976. The independent record store has remained a cornerstone of Atlanta’s music scene, serving generations of collectors while championing vinyl culture and local artists through decades of industry change. Actress and writer Issa Rae (left) holds a gift chair after speaking with Georgia State law professor Mo Ivory at Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta. The Rialto Club is celebrating 30 years. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024) 30 years: Rialto Center for the Arts The Rialto Center for the Arts has brought music, dance, theater and cultural performances to downtown Atlanta for three decades. Operated by Georgia State University, the historic venue has become a place for international performers and local audiences to come together to celebrate the arts. The center is working on its first major upgrades since opening, including a $150,000 renovation to its mezzanine and lobby.