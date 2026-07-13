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A.M. ATL: Keep it down

Plus: Foster care, World Cup food
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Here’s your meteorological term of the day: heat dome. It’s when an area of high pressure traps hot air underneath it and blocks cooling winds and rain, kind of like an invisible greenhouse.

All that to say, it’s gonna be another long, hot week. Blame the dome.

Let’s get to it.

MORE ICE ARRESTS MEAN MORE CHILDREN IN FOSTER CARE

Georgia has emerged as a leading state for immigration arrests during President Donald Trump's second term. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Georgia has emerged as a leading state for immigration arrests during President Donald Trump's second term. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

What happens to the children of people arrested, detained and deported by ICE?

In Georgia, many are landing in an already-strapped foster care system.

🔎 READ MORE: Case workers describe the difficult path for immigrant kids

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

NEIGHBORS FED UP WITH NOISE FROM PULLMAN YARDS

Pullman Yards, an entertainment and event complex nestled cheek-to-jowl with residential blocks east of downtown, is a difficult neighbor.

Anyone in the Kirkwood community knows the complaints: events that go late into the night at teeth-rattling volumes, congestion on small neighborhood roads, dangerous traffic patterns.

It’s such a common topic, Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari guesses the Pullman Yards drama took up more of her time in four years on the City Council than any other issue.

How are these disruptions allowed, and what will it take to stop them? Residents are at a loss.

While these explanations may settle the question for some, community members, local leaders and even lawyers say they’re not good enough.

🔎 READ MORE: Lots of juicy neighborhood drama with very real repercussions

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

✈️ Delta has seen record revenue from higher fares, but fuel costs from the Iran war have cut into the carrier’s profit. Put a different way, paying customers have subsidized higher operational costs for the company, but not enough to make the big arrow go up for shareholders.

🏠 Rick Jackson won the GOP nomination for Georgia governor on the back of his “foster care to billionaire” story. Now that he’s officially up for the job, how will his policies advocate for Georgia’s struggling foster care system?

THE WORLD CUP’S TASTY ATLANTA LEGACY

An aerial image shows South Downtown, where numerous local businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
An aerial image shows South Downtown, where numerous local businesses are being revitalized across 16 acres and more than 50 buildings. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta’s last World Cup match is this week. Sad!

On the whole, the World Cup has brought several successes to the city (and several significant disappointments, to be sure). Now that we’re nearing the end, AJC restaurant critic and food reporter Henri Hollis takes a look at how the event could reshape Atlanta’s restaurant scene.

He notes some key issues:

🔎 READ MORE: What’s worked for local restaurants, what hasn’t, and what to hope for

NEWS BITES

Passengers pull back man partly sucked out of broken window on a flight

New mortal fear unlocked! (The word “partly” invites lots of horrifying questions but yes, the man survived.)

How to stay safe and still enjoy produce this summer with the outbreak of diarrhea-causing parasite

Two mortal fears in one day? Lucky us.

We’re seeing a slow comeback of simpler cars

Remember when you didn’t need a computer science degree to repair something small on your own car? When you didn’t need to take off the whole back bumper to replace a tail light? Remember when air filters didn’t require you to remove the passenger’s seat to change them? Oh, this rant could go on and on.

Five summer novels more substantive than your typical beach read

Get in loser, we’re reading Dostoevsky on the beach.

ON THIS DATE

July 13, 1894

Sprained her tongue. Waterbury, Conn. — Mrs. Jonas T. Taylor, of this city, is suffering from a peculiar accident. While she was paying a visit to her parents in Winsted a few weeks ago she sprained her tongue while laughing. Nothing was thought of it at the time. She believed, of course, that the trouble would soon disappear. Mrs. Taylor returned to her home and the pain increased and her tongue began to swell. … she went to a New York hospital, where she received treatment for a while … (and) has now returned home.

Rule of three? I promise — no more mortal fears throughout the rest of today’s newsletter.

ONE MORE THING

Getting back to the hot weather …

When I lived in Syracuse, I knew a young man who claimed he “trained his body to not feel cold.” He routinely ventured out in jean shorts and T-shirts in the middle of the central New York winter and seemed to expect people would be impressed.

Maybe there’s an inverted Southern species, a type of dude who insists he’s impervious to heat and stalks about in sweatshirts in July.

Gentlemen, you do not need to do this! You are very strong, we believe you. Please drink some water.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.