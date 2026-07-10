The Steering Column The slow comeback of simpler cars What America’s cheapest EV and a Bugatti have in common. The Slate Truck is a rear-wheel-drive EV with a 205-mile range that can be transformed from a two-seat pickup into a five-seat SUV. Standard equipment, however, does not incude a center armrest or a radio. (Courtesy of Slate)

By Eric Brandt – Cox Automotive 22 minutes ago Share

“Why can’t I get a new car with crank windows?” This was the question from a fellow dad at a recent graduation party. He didn’t know I had just returned from an experience with America’s only new car with crank windows. I went on to describe the Slate Truck. Slate is a startup automaker with one Indiana-built model, simply named “Truck,” with preorders available now and deliveries later in 2026. It brings with it an ethos of simplicity, customizability and affordability. With a starting MSRP of $24,950, the Slate is America’s most affordable EV and most affordable pickup truck.

It will soon be joined by the revived REO Runabout, which is similar in philosophy to the Slate, but with a gas engine. What’s a Slate? The Slate Truck is a rear-wheel-drive EV with a 205-mile range, and it can be transformed from a two-seat pickup into a five-seat SUV. Its long list of options includes two SUV body kits, wraps available in hundreds of colors, covers for the lights to make different shapes, and little charms you put in the dash like the ones your kids put in their Crocs. But there are a few options you might be surprised don’t come standard, like a center armrest and a radio. Electric vehicle startup Slate recently unveiled its barebones Truck and SUV models. (Courtesy of Slate) The most interesting thing that doesn’t come standard (or even optional) is an infotainment display. A radio is available, but a touchscreen isn’t. There’s a small digital gauge cluster showing a speedometer, a battery gauge with a range estimate, and a display for the rearview camera. But in the middle of the dash, there’s a standard cellphone mount and an optional tablet mount. It’s BYO-infotainment.

I had my work-provided iPhone when I looked at the Slate, so I could demonstrate how the phone mount worked. But if I owned a Slate, I wouldn’t use that thing, because I don’t have a personal smartphone. I have the Light Phone III, which could be considered the Slate Truck of mobile phones; just the basics.

Eric Brandt is a lead editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. He’s produced extensive content to help shoppers make informed buying decisions. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive) People used to be flustered when they heard I didn’t have a smartphone. But now, about five years after I fell out of the infinite scroll and into the arms of the weird little Light Phone, few people question this life decision. As we approach the 20-year anniversary of the original iPhone, everyone gets that the ubiquitous hypno-rectangle does more harm than good. I get a lot of “I wish I could do that, but … ” and then an explanation of why a smartphone is mandatory. Unfortunately, I think this burgeoning crop of affordable and simple cars will receive the same reception as my radically simple Light Phone. “I would love to get a Slate, but … ” There will always be a “but.” But I need all-wheel drive. But I need four doors and more space. But I need more range. But I need Apple CarPlay. For all of the objections, ask yourself: Do you really, though? You might be surprised by what you can live without, and by how often simpler is better. The most interesting thing that doesn’t come standard (or even optional) on the Slate Truck is an infotainment display. A radio is available, but a touchscreen isn’t. (Courtesy of Slate) The screen arms race

Automakers like to claim “class-leading” or “best-in-class” as frequently as possible, which makes sense for details like horsepower, fuel economy and interior space. But the latest craze is car companies claiming their screen size is “class-leading,” implying that bigger is better. How much screen real estate do I really need to tell me what song is playing, and at what point does a bigger screen make it a worse experience? Is reading the words “Party in the USA — Miley Cyrus” a meaningfully better experience on a 12.3 inch screen compared to an 8 inch screen? Even for navigation, bigger screens offer diminishing returns in usefulness. A screen the size of a small television is unnecessary to tell you to turn left on Maple Street, and I’d argue that a smaller screen provides a better user experience because it’s less distracting. The Bugatti Tourbillon is the go-to unattainable dream car for many, and it has no center infotainment screen. (Courtesy of Bugatti) But don’t just take my word for it. Have you seen the interior of the Bugatti Tourbillon or Morgan Supersport? How about the latest tech setups from Bentley and Rolls-Royce? I’m not in the market for these cars, but I can’t help but notice a pattern of comparatively Luddite interiors in some of the world’s most expensive cars. The Bugatti is the go-to dream car for many, and it doesn’t have a center infotainment screen. Instead, it has a horology-inspired mechanical instrument cluster and a small screen that can temporarily deploy for the backup camera. The Morgan Supersport is a limited-production, hand-built British sports car with a little digital gauge cluster not unlike the one in the Slate — no central touchscreen here, either. Rolls and Bentley still have touchscreens, but they’re hidden behind the dash when not in use.