Georgia News

Wedding night helicopter crash near Dawsonville leaves 2 dead, 1 alive

Federal aviation officials are investigating the North Georgia crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a Robinson R66 helicopter that crashed leaving a wedding in Dawson County on Friday night. (AJC file)
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a Robinson R66 helicopter that crashed leaving a wedding in Dawson County on Friday night. (AJC file)
By
35 minutes ago

Two men died and one woman survived a helicopter crash leaving a wedding in North Georgia on Friday night, the coroner confirmed.

Federal aviation officials are investigating the fatal crash. Ted Bearden, the Dawson County coroner, said Sunday he was not releasing the names or information about the deceased at this time due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the families.

“They were leaving a wedding,” Bearden said. “These two families are absolutely devastated.”

He confirmed that a woman survived the crash.

The three individuals were reportedly in a Robinson R66 helicopter when it crashed into a wooded area near Dawsonville around 10:35 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. Officials were in the area of Dawsonville throughout the weekend.

The NTSB will examine the aircraft and move it to a secure facility for further evaluation, according to a press statement. The agency’s investigation will focus on the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

About the Author

Samantha Hogan is an investigative reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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