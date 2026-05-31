Wedding night helicopter crash near Dawsonville leaves 2 dead, 1 alive

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a Robinson R66 helicopter that crashed leaving a wedding in Dawson County on Friday night. (AJC file)

Two men died and one woman survived a helicopter crash leaving a wedding in North Georgia on Friday night, the coroner confirmed.

Federal aviation officials are investigating the fatal crash. Ted Bearden, the Dawson County coroner, said Sunday he was not releasing the names or information about the deceased at this time due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the families.