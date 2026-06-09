News A.M. ATL: Turtle crossing Plus: medical warnings, ATL police chief

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! Remember the latest $500 tax refund checks Georgia officials promised us? You should have gotten them by now. If you haven’t, see if any of these explanations square up. Let’s get to it.

ALTERNATIVE MEDICAL PRACTICES PROMISE A CURE — FOR A STEEP PRICE Dishonest medical practitioners can prey on people in pain. Some patients shared their stories in this AJC investigation. (Philip Robibero/Jason Getz/AJC) Georgia’s thriving alternative medicine industry is attracting patients from other states and even from outside the country. The draw: clinics that promote treatments with compelling tales of beating the odds. But some of the doctors and other practitioners — including those who don’t have any kind of healthcare license — may be exposing patients to enormous debt and hidden risks, a new AJC investigation found.

Here are two red flags you can watch for:

Shady payments: Most clinics the AJC investigated say up front they accept cash only. Some patients also report being steered into buying pricey supplements. As anyone who’s felt ignored by traditional healthcare can guess, these warnings don’t stop suffering people desperate for relief. Georgia’s medical board may not provide specific warnings, but medical boards in other states warn against clinicians who sell goods in their office without disclosing appropriate financial interests.

Most clinics the AJC investigated say up front they accept cash only. Some patients also report being steered into buying pricey supplements. As anyone who’s felt ignored by traditional healthcare can guess, these warnings don’t stop suffering people desperate for relief. Georgia’s medical board may not provide specific warnings, but medical boards in other states warn against clinicians who sell goods in their office without disclosing appropriate financial interests. Weak credentials: If you pursue alternative health treatments, watch for buzz phrases like “board certified.” Typically, that means years of study and training followed by rigorous review. However, the AJC found some of the “board certifications” earned by such clinicians were nothing more than weekend seminars or video courses. It could pay — literally — to do some in-depth research. 🔎 READ MORE: The AJC spoke to patients who shelled out thousands for unproven treatments and injections, and feel duped by what they say are “fraudulent” treatment centers. This is part of the AJC’s multi-installation investigation into unproven medical treatments in Georgia, and why they’re so pervasive in the state. Browse the whole series here. Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. THE COASTAL TURTLE LIGHT FIGHT CONTINUES Beacons of comfort for travelers. Beacons of danger for turtles. (Sarah Peacock/AJC)

I’m reading “An Immense World” by science writer Ed Yong, a book about animal perception so fascinating it’s best to bite off little chunks and savor them like pastry. The premise is deceptively simple: Animals don’t only experience the world differently — they often have senses and ways of perceiving that are entirely alien to humans. They quite literally live in a different world. I thought about that while reading the latest in an ongoing fight over light towers leading to a Buc-ee’s off I-95’s Exit 42 in Brunswick. Environmentalists have repeatedly and stridently pointed out bright lights disorient nesting sea turtles and their young.

Sea turtles are guided by the lights of the sun and moon. Newly hatched turtles will naturally crawl toward the light, because that represents the direction of the open water as opposed to the shadowed dunes and inland places behind.

Big, intrusive lights mess with this natural instinct and others, creating real danger for one of Georgia’s most beloved animals.

Turtle-friendly bulbs could provide a solution without skimping on illumination. However, in Glynn County, leaders have so far dismissed any calls for change despite mounting pressure from activists. They’re skeptical of claims the lights hurt turtles and say lighting alternatives would be too expensive.

🔎 READ MORE: Locals weigh turtle and human safety in ongoing struggle HOW ABOUT SOME GOOD ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS? The Okefenokee swamp's prairies are vast, watery expanses dotted with floating islands and stands of cypress and other trees. (Charles Seabrook/AJC) Meanwhile, Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp is still in the running for UNESCO World Heritage status. In fact, the ecological jewel just got an endorsement from the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Nothing about the process is final yet, but it’s taken 40 years for conservationists and environmentally minded leaders to bring the push this far. 🔎 READ MORE: What World Heritage status would mean for the swamp

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🫏 Democratic candidates in Gwinnett, one of Georgia’s most diverse districts, are promising to challenge state GOP leaders over redistricting pushes spurred by the recent SCOTUS voting rights decision. ⚖️ Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley filed suit against their Atlanta lawyer, saying they wouldn’t have been found guilty of several charges related to a $36 million bank fraud scheme and tax evasion if he’d done a better job. The pair faced prison sentences but were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump. ATLANTA POLICE CHIEF SPEAKS OUT Crime is not primarily a policing problem. It is a neighborhood health problem. And when neighborhoods are unhealthy — when there is concentrated poverty, abandoned properties, no jobs, no youth programming, no sense of ownership or belonging — crime fills that vacuum. We can make arrests every single day in a blighted neighborhood, but the underlying conditions will keep regenerating the same behavior. We are not going to arrest our way to a safe city. - Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum In a new opinion article for the AJC, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum discusses his vision for crime reduction through “shared responsibility.” He suggests community violence prevention programs and reinvestment in underserved neighborhoods as ways Atlanta can build a safer city without extra police boots on the ground. NEWS BITES How social media reacted to the big UGA college baseball win

Soak in the good vibes. Soak ‘em right up! Don’t let the football snobs deter you. It’s OK to say ‘soccer’ at the World Cup “Sorry about, uh ... language?” The rain’s back, which means tick season has begun I have a little spiel at the end of today’s newsletter about compassion toward animals. That compassion does not necessarily extend to animals actively biting you.