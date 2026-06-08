It’s OK to say ‘soccer’ at World Cup. Don’t let ‘football’ snobs deter you.

Indeed, as a scholar of the sport who teaches a course called Soccer and Global Politics, I am bombarded with comments that the word “soccer” does not make any sense, and that people who use that term obviously know nothing about the beautiful game.
To me, this disparagement of the word “soccer” is not only petty and tiresome — it is also incorrect. It ignores the roots of the sport and the development of the language of the game.
Rather than making the word taboo, the football ecosystem should embrace it. To understand why, let’s go back to the beginning.
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How ‘associated’ went from ‘assoc’ to ‘soccer’
Kirk Bowman is a professor of international affairs at Georgia Institute of Technology. (Courtesy)
British university students created their own slang at the time by abbreviating words and adding “-er” to them. Thus, “rugby” became “rugger” and “association football” was shortened to “assoc” and slanged to “soccer.”
And this term “soccer” was freely and proudly used in the British press and in public for nearly a century, until the 1980s.
United by a common love of the game (whatever you call it).
British university students created their own slang at the time by abbreviating words and adding “-er” to them. Thus, “rugby” became “rugger” and “association football” was shortened to “assoc” and slanged to “soccer.”
And this term “soccer” was freely and proudly used in the British press and in public for nearly a century, until the 1980s.
United by a common love of the game (whatever you call it).
In countries with other established codes of football — American football, Australian rules football and Gaelic football in Ireland — “soccer” became the dominant term. But British fans began abandoning the word in the 1980s, largely as a response to the embrace of the term in the States. And now, in the U.K. especially — but also among fans in the U.S. and Canada who present as “true” fans of the game — there are attempts to shame those who use the very term that the British invented and proudly used.
And that’s a pity. After all, using the word “soccer” has benefits. The British press continues to use “soccer” and “football” interchangeably to avoid repetitive writing. The shorter word is useful for tabloid editors when creating tight headlines. And using both words does not reveal that a person is ignorant but rather cosmopolitan.
The widespread use of “soccer” in Britain is still evident in the ongoing success of authoritative magazine World Soccer, founded in London in 1960; the TV show “Soccer AM,” which ran every Saturday from 1994 to 2023; the annual British charity match Soccer Aid; and Sky Sports’ “Soccer Saturday.” All document the enduring legacy of the term in Britain, despite the naysayers.
Some 4 billion people embrace a shared vernacular
Argentina forward Lionel Messi works out during practice for the FIFA World Cup soccer Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Kansas City, Kan..(Charlie Riedel/AP)