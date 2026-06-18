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A.M. ATL: Then and now

Plus: More World Cup fun
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s World Cup Day, Part 2. The Czech Republic and South Africa face off at noon downtown. More deets in a bit.

Let’s get to it.

HOW HAS ATLANTA CHANGED OVER THE LAST 30 YRS?

At least we got rid of the giant construction workers nesting on top of our high-rises. (John Spink/AJC)
At least we got rid of the giant construction workers nesting on top of our high-rises. (John Spink/AJC)

It’s easy to get lost in the festive chaos of the World Cup, but this summer is also the 30-year anniversary of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

The AJC’s Zach Hansen categorized all the ways Atlanta has grown in the time between these momentous international events.

Well, not all of the ways. That would be impossible. Think about how much you’ve grown in the last 30 years. Some of you weren’t even born. Then again, some of you are probably sitting at the same exact kitchen table. Time is funny.

There’s so much Hansen covered in his story, I just pulled a potpourri of everything:

Buildings, fields and neighborhoods:

*also not a thing in 1996

The people:

🔎 READ MORE: Unfortunately, all of that growth has an ugly side

TRIVIA TIME! Atlanta is one of only two U.S. cities to host both the World Cup and a Summer Olympics. What is the other city? Answer at the bottom.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GOP REDISTRICTING PLAN NIXED AT THE CAPITOL

Demonstrators react as lawmakers discuss redistricting on Wednesday. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Demonstrators react as lawmakers discuss redistricting on Wednesday. (Mike Stewart/AP)

As predicted, Georgia Republican leaders won’t redraw the state’s political maps during their current special legislative session.

🔎 READ MORE: How the decision came to be

Public outcry and key elections contributed to the decision

Democratic leaders hailed the decision as a win for Georgia voters but cautioned the redistricting threat is still very much alive. Just not right now.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🥊 With Rick Jackson’s dark-horse GOP gubernatorial nod, Democratic challenger and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is in for a very different campaign fight.

🗳️ Now that the dust has cleared, here’s who’s on the ballot for November’s elections.

MATCH DAY NO. 2 AT ATLANTA STADIUM

MARTA may not be perfect, but A.M. ATL readers said agency workers were out in full force and extremely helpful. (Ben Hendren/AJC)
MARTA may not be perfect, but A.M. ATL readers said agency workers were out in full force and extremely helpful. (Ben Hendren/AJC)

It’s the Czech Republic v. South Africa today at Atlanta Stadium! Apparently, traffic outside of downtown wasn’t horribly affected during Monday’s match, so maybe we’ll get through this tournament with minimal gridlock.

Practical details

A look at the matchup

Helpful group stage boilerplate: There are 12 groups of four teams each. Every team in a group plays each other in the group stage. Wins are worth 3 points, draws are 1 and losses are zero. At the end of the group stage, the three teams with the most points in every group go on to the next round. (Ties will be decided on which team scored more goals.)

Thank you to all of the soccer fans who told us about their World Cup experience so far! If you go tomorrow, let us know how it is.

⚽ READ MORE: Read the latest Kick It newsletter and subscribe here

If you want to live vicariously through someone who went to Monday’s match, the AJC’s Gavin Godfrey wrote a beautiful piece about the hype and passion of Atlanta’s first World Cup game and how it energized the city.

“After the match, outside felt like 1996 all over again. Street vendors lined Centennial Olympic Park Drive outside The Center. Fans flocked to the FIFA Fan Fest. Downtown Atlanta felt like the bustling downtown it aspires to be,” he wrote.

“Yeah, shawty, this is the World Cup in Atlanta. It’s only the beginning.”

NEWS BITES

Tropical Storm Arthur, the season’s first named storm, brought nasty flooding to Gulf Coast areas

Bertha, Cristobal and Dolly, you’re next up in the named storm queue. Behave yourselves.

Fan demand leads Dream to move Barbie Game Day to State Farm Arena

That’s Monday, Aug. 3. You’re welcome.

Where does the South actually begin?

This argument could probably end friendships.

Braves fan Jimmie Boulware attends 500th consecutive home game

I’ll save you the math: He started his streak in 2019!

ON THIS DATE

June 18, 1949

Campus nursery. Bohunk, a “sort of” German police dog and pet of University of Georgia students, recently gave birth to six puppies inside the hollow trunk of a large oak tree on the University campus in Athens. Students tacked a “Quiet, Maternity Ward” sign on the trees and are solicitously nursing both Bohunk and her sextuplets. Here, Sue Brown, left, of Athens, and Ann Massenburg, of Macon, law students, cuddle four of the tree-trunk inhabitants, which seem none too impressed.

Let’s see those pups up close.

Love that the sign includes “No cats allowed.”

(We’ll ignore the story directly to the left, in which “soft-spoken Atlanta policemen” “rescued an attractive 17-year-old girl from a narrow ledge.” Thank goodness she was OK! She was attractive, after all!)

ONE MORE THING

Los Angeles is the other city, besides Atlanta, to host a World Cup and a Summer Olympics. That’s about where the similarities end.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.