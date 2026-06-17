Atlanta Braves Braves fan Jimmie Boulware attends 500th consecutive home game His streak began in 2019. Long-time Braves fan Jimmie Boulware and his granddaughter Oakley hang out with Blooper. (Photo courtesy of Jimmie Boulware)

By Gabriel Burns 15 minutes ago Share

There are numerous permanent fixtures in Truist Park, from the Braves’ dugout to the video board to the Chick-fil-A cow to the myriad pennants overlooking the outfield. Take a stroll to section 32, walk down to row 2 and check seats 19 and 20 on any game day. There, you’ll find another ballpark institution: Jimmie Boulware.

Boulware attended his 500th consecutive home game Tuesday. He’s also been there for all the postseason contests and last summer’s All-Star Game in that span, along with numerous spring training outings in North Port, Florida. His streak began on June 14, 2019 (it excludes the 2020 campaign in which tickets were unavailable due to the pandemic). “I don’t know, I love baseball,” Boulware said when asked why he’s so dedicated. “I’ve had season tickets for so long, so if I sell seats and I’m not here, then I’m just going to go home and watch it on TV. Then if something happens, I won’t be here. “I’d rather be here.”

Boulware is a popular figure at Truist Park, sporting a Santa Claus-esque beard and typically a sleeveless shirt that showcases his tattoos. He’s a jovial presence and always eager to talk baseball. Person after person said hello to Boulware as he chatted with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the upper-level concourse Tuesday.

Regulars at games might be well aware of his dedication; the folks in his section even consider him family. He’s a beloved character at the ballpark among friends and strangers (one kid passed by with his mother and seemed taken aback by Boulware’s resemblance to Santa. He reminded the child to behave well.) There’s a cliché that says you never know what you’ll see at a ballpark. Rest assured, come rain or shine, day or night, one game or two, you’ll find Boulware at this one. “That’s probably more of a commitment than we make,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who’s played 852 consecutive games, said upon learning about Boulware’s streak. “This guy is working double time. That’s pretty cool. Five hundred is a lot, but I’m not really shocked. There are a lot of good fans here and people who legitimately love baseball. That’s really cool.” Boulware hails from Clinton, Mississippi, and attended Mississippi State. He had family in Atlanta growing up, so he’d visit every summer with an emphasis on seeing Six Flags and the Braves. He and his late wife Teresa moved to Atlanta after college. He attended plenty of Braves games across all three stadiums, though his commitment evolved in more recent seasons. Teresa died nearly 12 years ago, and their two daughters had grown up, so Boulware decided his energy would be invested in family, church and work — with his free time going to his favorite team.

“I have nothing else to do but come to Braves games,” he said. Boulware has spent 37 years as a project manager at SGX, which creates printing plates that transfer graphics and branding onto corrugated boxes. The office isn’t far from Truist Park, which is convenient for Boulware, a Hiram resident. He typically works early mornings and gets off at 3 p.m., then making his commute to The Battery (“It’s good on bobblehead days because then you’re at the front of the line,” he notes). He’ll adjust his work schedule however needed based on the Braves’ schedule — his employer is cooperative. He’ll take a vacation day when the team plays a matinee, for example, or tweak his hours to make a doubleheader work. He’s a couple of years away from retirement, so his schedule will open more soon enough. And yes, he intends for this run to extend into his retirement years. He’s never even come close to missing a game during this time, he said. Retirement life will just allow him to sleep in later and have a bit more free time before fulfilling his fan duties.