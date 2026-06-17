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Kick It: Czech Republic vs. South Africa

Plus: Team USA, review of Atlanta’s first match.
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32 minutes ago

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. We’re still basking in the afterglow of Atlanta’s first World Cup match, and the second is right around the corner. Plus, Team USA is rolling. Soccer, y’all. It’s here.

Let’s get to it.

MATCH PREVIEW: GOTTA WIN IT TO STAY IN IT

The Czech Republic will be looking for a win against South Africa in Atlanta on Thursday as both teams vie to stay in the hunt in Group A. (Dolores Ochoa/AP)
The Czech Republic will be looking for a win against South Africa in Atlanta on Thursday as both teams vie to stay in the hunt in Group A. (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

By now, all 48 teams have played their opening World Cup matches. Among the tangle of wins, draws and heartbreaking losses, teams with either of the latter results are looking for salvation. Two of them will do so in Atlanta on Thursday.

A reminder of how the group stage works:

What’s at stake

With that in mind, the Czech Republic and South Africa are going to be battling to keep out of the basement of Group A, which they share with Mexico and South Korea.

MATCH DETAILS

CHECKING IN WITH TEAM USA

Just call us the 13 Stripes! (Andre Penner/AP)
Just call us the 13 Stripes! (Andre Penner/AP)

We're American. We don't take s---.

- U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino may be Argentine, but he’s got that Yank in ‘em. He has fired up the team with some fiery American rhetoric, and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter says it’s working.

“Even though he’s Argentinian, he has that mindset of, like, ‘Look, this is what we do, and this is who we are, and this is what America is about.’ So I think he just, you know, even from an outside perspective, he showed us Americans what we’re about.”

An Argentinian reminding Americans what they’re about? Frankly, that’s pretty American in and of itself.

⚽ READ MORE: How Pochettino is instilling the winning attitude

HALFTIME QUIZ!

Two players share the record for most goals scored by one player over their World Cup career. Can you name either one, and how many goals have they each scored? Answer in match notes

HOW ABOUT THAT FIRST ATLANTA GAME?

By all accounts, the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park has been LIT during games. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By all accounts, the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park has been LIT during games. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Atlanta showed the world it knows how to party. Our fair city’s first hosted match was a rollicking success. Underdogs and World Cup newbies Cape Verde kept pace with soccer giant Spain for an electrifying 0-0 draw Monday.

AJC reporter Gavin Godfrey was at the match as a neutral fan, and he said he was blown away by the energy and passion.

In his beautiful article recounting the event, he describes in words a feeling every sports fan knows deep in their heart:

“You see, I thought passion was my love for the 2016 Falcons. … I thought passion was tears I shed in Mercedes-Benz Stadium watching Atlanta United win the MLS Cup in 2018. … None of those moments felt quite like this. This was bigger."

While it was an international moment, Godfrey said the city felt revived.

“After the match, outside felt like 1996 all over again. Street vendors lined Centennial Olympic Park Drive outside The Center. Fans flocked to the FIFA Fan Fest. Downtown Atlanta felt like the bustling downtown it aspires to be.”

⚽ READ MORE: I went to Atlanta’s first World Cup match. I’m still not over it

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW

🎭 Heading to Atlanta’s World Cup cultural hub? Here are five arts events to check out.

💸 It may be called FIFA Fan Fest, but FIFA didn’t provide any funding for the monthlong downtown party.

🍗 Restaurant guide: Where to eat near Atlanta Stadium

MATCH NOTES

If you think your city loves their sports team, they have nothing on Argentina and soccer.

Next Kick It comes to you Saturday, with a preview of Spain vs. Saudi Arabia and a look at how Atlanta’s doing so far with its host duties.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line! Until next time.