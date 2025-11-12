Business Electrical component maker picks metro Atlanta for factory, 300 jobs Gwinnett facility will produce energy efficiency systems designed for large power users, such as data centers and hospitals. French company Socomec Group manufactures electrical equipment and components and announced it will spend $10 million in a new facility near Suwanee. (Courtesy of Socomec Group)

A company that makes electrical systems used in facilities ranging from hospitals to data centers announced a new metro Atlanta project, which it says will employ 300 workers. Socomec Group said Wednesday it will spend $10 million in a new facility in Gwinnett County. The company specializes in low-voltage energy performance equipment, which focuses on power efficiency for large electricity users that can’t afford blackouts.

Socomec’s new facility will be in an existing building at 2935 Shawnee Industrial Way, which is just outside of Suwanee’s city limits. Michele Putignano, president and CEO of Socomec North America, said the Gwinnett project represents his company’s growing interest in the U.S. market. RELATED Atlanta officials quietly plan for new hospital “Opening our new facility in Georgia marks a major milestone in Socomec’s growth in North America,” he said in a news release. Gov. Brian Kemp added, “Georgia continues to lead the way in attracting innovative manufacturers.” Socomec is a century-old industrial group based out of France that began expanding into the U.S. in 2009. It’s American subsidiary is based in Massachusetts, and its facilities make equipment that spans across power switching, monitoring, conversion and energy storage systems.

Hospitals, data centers and other electricity-reliant industries use these types of equipment and systems to make the most of their power.