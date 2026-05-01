A.M. ATL: Inside the lines

Morning, y’all! It’s May Day, it’s a full moon, it’s a Friday. What more could you want?
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! It’s May Day, it’s a full moon, it’s a Friday. What more could you want?
Let’s get to it.
This is a long one, so top off the coffee and get comfy.
Throughout American history, people in power have devised all sorts of creative ways to retain that power while maintaining the appearance of a truly representative democracy. That’s the reason the Voting Rights Act of 1965 came about.
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling that could gut the part of the VRA that protects minority racial communities from vote-diluting gerrymandering.
While it’s a national issue, recent redistricting fights in Georgia mean it will be of special importance here.
This leads to some existential questions about when redistricting is “constitutional” and when it’s not, and what constitutes a “compelling interest.”
There’s a lot more in the text of the Voting Rights Act that categorizes the relationship between race, political cohesion and voting power. Who doesn’t want to spend the weekend wading through one of the most important pieces of legislation in American history? It’ll be a real party.
🔎 READ MORE: How the Supreme Court decision could affect Georgia in 2028
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Yesterday, we talked about actor Josh Brolin selling his Atlanta home because there aren’t as many acting jobs in Georgia as there used to be.
Now, studio and equipment rental company Quixote announced it’s also winding down its presence in Atlanta.
🔎 READ MORE: The state of film in ... the state
✍🏻 President Donald Trump signed a bill to fund much of the Department of Homeland Security, but not its immigration enforcement operations. After the partial shutdown created widespread travel mayhem in March, Trump tapped temporary funding to pay TSA and other agency workers — but that money couldn’t last forever.
⚡Atlanta-based Southern Co., the parent of Georgia Power, saw rising profits to start 2026 thanks to energy-hungry data centers in Georgia and neighboring states. Enjoy your power bill!
🚂 Union Pacific is still trying to convince regulators to approve its $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern, which would create a coast-to-coast rail system. Railroad shippers and competing railroads worry the merger would give Union Pacific monopoly power.
🐘 Mike Collins has a sizable lead over Buddy Carter and Derek Dooley in the GOP Senate primary race, according to a new AJC poll. However, more than half of voters are still undecided.
There’s always so much happening in early May. The Kentucky Derby is this weekend (play around with our Atlanta-themed racehorse name generator if you haven’t already), and Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner.
I love this piece from Nedra Rhone on Kentucky Derby fashion and how Black racing (and racing fashion) aficionados are reclaiming an event with a difficult past.
In fact, did you know in the first 28 years of the Kentucky Derby, 15 of the winning jockeys were Black? Rhone explains why that changed.
🌮 A Derby party, Cinco de Mayo feasts and a crawfish boil headline May’s best food events.
🐲 Chalk art, a dragon boat festival and a rollicking rodeo round out 15 fun, family-friendly things to do.
Tips for making a Derby-worthy mint julep
“Stir well, slap lightly.” Well, as long as you ask permission first!
A look inside Fernbank Museum’s new Orkin Discovery Zone
Featuring every young child’s two favorite words: live bugs.
The Hawks played a basketball game last night and that’s all we’ll say about that
Look ... poof! It’s gone. We don’t need to think about it anymore.
May 1, 1993
Tennis star stabbed. The man suspected of stabbing tennis star Monica Seles during a match Friday told police he wanted to hurt the world’s top-ranked player to help his favorite player, No. 2-ranked Steffi Graf of Germany. Ms. Seles, 19, was reported in stable condition in a nearby hospital with an inch-deep wound between her shoulder blades. Officials said the knife barely missed her spinal cord.
Luckily, Seles recovered, and both she and Graf continued their careers as two tennis greats. Gravity of the situation aside, I can’t imagine how horribly weird that was for both of them. There isn’t an Edible Arrangement basket big enough to defuse that situation.
Please bow your heads as we honor the very best-named racehorse in history: Potoooooooo. Pronounced “potatoes,” often shortened to “Pot-8-Os” or “Pot8os.” Yes, real horse, real name. So real, Potoooooooo’s skeleton is now lovingly displayed in the U.K. National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket.
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Until next time.