Business Georgia Power parent saw profits rise to start 2026, thanks to data centers Southern’s electricity sales grew in the first quarter of the year, driven in large part by data centers’ demand for electrons. Georgia Power was Southern Co.’s most profitable subsidiary, raking in $628 million in the quarter — compared with $596 million between January and the end of March last year. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

By Drew Kann 48 minutes ago Share

Atlanta-based Southern Co., the parent of Georgia Power, saw its profits rise slightly to start 2026 compared with last year, as a surge of energy-hungry data centers into Georgia and neighboring states continues. Southern — which also owns Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and Atlanta Gas Light, plus other gas distributors and wholesale electricity companies — earned $1.36 billion in the first three months of 2026, up 1.65% compared with the same period last year.

The company said profits were mainly driven by an increase in revenue from its utilities, as Southern reported growth in its electricity sales. Across the board, Southern’s electricity sales grew 2.3% in the first three months of 2026 compared with the first quarter last year. Much of that was driven by the increased demand for electrons from data centers. Southern’s utilities saw data center electricity sales rise 42% in the first quarter of this year compared with the start of 2025. Metro Atlanta, home to the bulk of Georgia Power’s customer base, remains one of the country’s hottest destinations for new data centers. As the metro area fills up, new facilities are now increasingly targeting sites in more rural parts of Georgia. Overall, Southern’s operating revenues climbed to $8.4 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 8% from $7.8 billion in the same period in 2025.

Southern’s President and CEO Chris Womack said the earnings show the company is “delivering on our plans to serve growth in a way that is both beneficial and protective for existing customers.”

“As our region continues to grow, we’re investing in the infrastructure needed to support that growth in a way that provides long-term value while staying grounded in what our customers value most — reliability they can count on and a focus on keeping rates stable,” Womack said in a statement. The utility giant said earnings were partially offset by interest expenses and a warmer than normal end to winter in its Southeastern service territory. As is usually the case, Georgia Power was Southern’s most profitable subsidiary, raking in $628 million in the quarter — compared with $596 million between January and the end of March last year. With the approval of what was then an all-Republican Georgia Public Service Commission, Georgia Power agreed to keep its current base rates steady through 2028. The utility, meanwhile, is in the midst of a building and spending spree, mainly to serve data centers popping up across Georgia. Last year, the PSC signed off on Georgia Power’s plan to add an unprecedented 10,000 megawatts of new power plants and other resources to its system.