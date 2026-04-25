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Kick It: Soccer 101

Plus: Culture House specs, day drinking.
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1 hour ago

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup.

There are two ways to see the World Cup: It’s either a bunch of soccer games surrounded by parties, or a big party with some soccer games in between.

We’re going to explore both energies today.

Let’s get to it.

SOCCER BASICS YOU WANT TO KNOW, BUT ARE TOO AFRAID TO ASK

Soccer tackles aren’t like football tackles, but they can be pretty dramatic. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)
Soccer tackles aren’t like football tackles, but they can be pretty dramatic. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

If you’re a regular soccer watcher, good for you. Some of us are working off dim memories of middle school afternoons, gamboling around under the baking sun with the promise of orange slices after.

I personally am somewhere in the middle — an Atlanta United supporter who knows the rules, loves a good game and can name a handful of players. Let’s assume you’re about the same.

Here are three slightly confusing details that, once cleared up, will greatly enhance your enjoyment of the game:

What’s a corner kick?

What’s a tackle?

What, exactly, constitutes offsides?

This one is a little annoying even to soccer knowers, but it’s a very common call.

Feel a little better? If you need more of a crash course, the AJC’s Frasier Jones got schooled by some local high school players in Soccer 101. Watch him be humbled here.

NEW INFO ABOUT ATLANTA’S WORLD CUP ‘CULTURE HOUSE’

Ben Joiner, founder of Atlanta Influences Everything, is part of the ATL Culture House team. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Ben Joiner, founder of Atlanta Influences Everything, is part of the ATL Culture House team. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

We already know there will be a tournament-long Word Cup party center in downtown Centennial Olympic Park called the FIFA Fan Festival. Now, we’re learning more about the ATL Culture House, an art and culture exhibit space a block away in the former CNN Center.

The roughly 23,000-square-foot space is the brainchild of the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. It will be open on all eight World Cup match days in Atlanta.

Now, this thing could either be sterile and toothless in the way large initiatives from government sources are sometimes, or it could be very cool. I won’t lie, the first details are very promising. These are some of the exhibits so far:

🪩 READ MORE: Oh, and it’ll be free.

START YOUR EATING AND DRINKING PLANS NOW

One thing about the AJC Food & Dining team, they get you. They’re working on several vibes-based lists of Atlanta’s best spots for whatever kind of party you’re into. Browse at your leisure:

MORE IMPORTANT CUP-DATES

💰 Atlanta is getting $52.2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency‘s FIFA World Cup Grant program to prepare for the games and pay staff overtime. The city also got millions in security and police grants. Read more here

🚇 Unlike some World Cup host cities, Atlanta won’t raise fares for MARTA riders on match days. A ride will still cost a cool $2.50. See what the World Cup will cost the agency here

WORLD CUP Q&A

Time is really flying — the first World Cup matches in Atlanta are in less than a month and a half!

Do you have any burning questions about anything regarding Atlanta’s World Cup festivities? We want to make sure you’re getting the information you need. Let us know here and we’ll try to get them answered.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. We’ll see you next time!

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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