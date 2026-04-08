Metro Atlanta Bills awaiting Kemp’s approval could impact protests, police, religious services Several notable public safety measures won lawmaker support during the 2026 General Assembly session. Here’s what you need to know. Police advance on demonstrators during a protest on ICE raids and deportation arrests on Chamblee Tucker Road in Atlanta on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caroline Silva 1 hour ago Share

Several public safety bills passed by the Georgia House and Senate are now waiting for Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. During the state’s 2026 legislative session that concluded late last week, criminal justice and law enforcement measures emerged that could soon become law. The bills would impact protests, those with autism and other developmental disabilities, disruptors of religious services and district attorneys.

The governor has 40 days to review the legislation and either sign or veto it. If Kemp takes no action, the bills become law. Here’s what you need to know about several noteworthy public safety bills that passed the Legislature this session. RELATED Sine Die live updates recap: Final day of 2026 Georgia legislative session Protesting on highways and streets Senate Bill 443 was introduced to amend existing Georgia law that allows someone to be charged with a misdemeanor if they “purposefully or recklessly” obstruct “any highway, street, sidewalk, or other public passage.” The bill increases penalties for such action that can happen during protests and gatherings. Metro Atlanta demonstrations that spill into roads or block pedestrian traffic on sidewalks have at times lacked permits or resulted in arrests. RELATED Immigration, war bring thousands to Georgia State Capitol for ‘No Kings’ march If the bill becomes a law, it will mean a person who blocks a highway or street after being asked to clear the area would be “guilty of a high and aggravated misdemeanor.” That’s in addition to any other “fine, penalty, or restitution,” such as being held civilly liable for any damages incurred during the violation.

Those who obstruct a sidewalk or public passage during a rally or demonstration could be “guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Autism, developmental disability license plates and new officer training Senate Bill 433 would create “Rio’s Law.” It would introduce a special license plate for people with autism and developmental disabilities, as well as their parents, spouses or legal guardians. It also provides for new training for officers on how to handle encounters with people with autism and developmental disabilities. The bill would require proof of autism or a developmental disability before the special license plate is issued. A person who falsely claims the disability and practitioners who enable them could face misdemeanor charges. RELATED Chamblee officers learn how to interact with people on the autism spectrum Beginning January 2027, basic training courses for law enforcement officers will include guidance on how to interact with people with autism and developmental disabilities. The bill outlines training requirements such as communication techniques, recognizing behaviors, handling encounters with people who have the license plate and contacting caregivers. More penalties for religious service disruptions Senate Bill 591 seeks to amend an existing Georgia code to prohibit the disruption of religious services and enhance penalties. Law currently protects funerals and memorial services from disruption, but the bill expands it to “any public assembly of persons for worship, religious observance, or other religious purpose.” RELATED Opinion: DOJ targets some church protesters, but not all. Justice cannot be selective. The bill states it’s unlawful to take part in “any disorderly or disruptive conduct with the intent to impede, disrupt, disturb, or interfere” with a religious assembly. Any violations could lead to a misdemeanor charge. However, if anyone engages in “disorderly or disruptive conduct” at a funeral or memorial service of someone receiving military funeral honors, the charge could rise to an aggravated misdemeanor, which carries stiffer penalties.

The legislation came on the heels of a church disruption in Minnesota. Former CNN host turned independent journalist Don Lemon and other protesters are accused of interrupting a January service at the Cities Church in St. Paul, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official is a pastor, according to The Associated Press. Disciplining a district attorney or solicitor general District attorneys and solicitors general can already be disciplined and removed for some violations, such as mental and physical incapacity that interferes with duties, willful misconduct, failure to carry out duties and conviction of certain crimes. Senate Bill 605 would add additional grounds for discipline, such as failing to ensure victims are treated fairly through the Georgia Crime Victims Bill of Rights and failing to comply with public record laws, discovery in criminal cases and the Georgia Bar. RELATED Atlanta’s DAs, mostly women of color, are working to change the game If it becomes law, it would apply to all disciplinary proceedings from that day onward. Sealing records for Georgia’s first offenders Proposed legislation aims to seal the criminal records of those who plead guilty to a crime as a first offender.

House Bill 162 ensures criminal records are restricted for those convicted under the First Offender Act. The measure would close a loophole that led to the disclosure of such records during background checks. Stiffer sentences for fentanyl trafficking convictions House Bill 535 was initially meant to ensure that any time spent in jail on a probation revocation charge got included in a judge’s final calculations for time served. But language tacked onto the measure also imposes harsher minimum sentences, ranging from 10 to 35 years, depending on the drug amount, for anyone convicted of trafficking fentanyl. Prosecutors can request reduced or suspended sentences for anyone who “provides substantial assistance in the identification, arrest, or conviction” of their accomplices. Public safety bills that only passed one chamber Some bills were only popular within the House or Senate and failed to move forward.