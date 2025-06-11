Metro Atlanta
6 arrested in immigration protest that drew hundreds along Atlanta’s Buford Highway

Demonstrators hurled fireworks at police, who used tear gas to make the crowd disperse.
Dekalb police advance on activists protesting ICE arrests on Buford Highway near Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Dekalb police advance on activists protesting ICE arrests on Buford Highway near Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
32 minutes ago

At least one person was detained Tuesday night at large immigration protest on Buford Highway that ended with tear gas and fireworks hurled at police.

Hundreds attended the rally, which began at 6:30 p.m. in Brookhaven and was held in response to recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests nationwide and in the metro Atlanta area. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter at the scene witnessed about three people being detained by police.

The conflict began around 9:30 p.m., when officers reminded protesters that their permit was only valid until then. Organizers urged participants to leave the area, but several remained.

DeKalb police advance on activists protesting ICE arrests on Buford Highway in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

By 9:40 p.m., police in riot gear began clearing the area.

At some point during the encounter, tear gas was deployed by officers, and protesters threw multiple canisters back. Half a dozen fireworks were also thrown at police and exploded at their feet.

Multiple law enforcement agencies — including from DeKalb County, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and the Georgia State Patrol — responded to the scene and blocked off parts of Buford Highway near North Cliff Valley Way.

DeKalb police advance on activists protesting ICE arrests on Buford Highway in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

“They will not intimidate us. We are here to stay and we are here to do whatever we can to fight for immigrants,” Lauren Epps, a protester, told the AJC shortly before police cleared the rally site.

Epps added that her husband, a Venezuelan immigrant, was too nervous to accompany her to the rally despite having legal status.

“He was scared that police would assume he was an undocumented immigrant,” she said. “We need to use our voice to speak out for those who can’t and those who are too scared and intimidated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and by police.”

In Los Angeles, massive protests over immigration raids have led President Donald Trump to deploy 700 U.S. Marines and roughly 4,000 National Guard members, The Associated Press reported. The series of demonstrations began Friday outside a federal detention center, where protesters demanded the release of individuals arrested by federal immigration authorities, according to the AP.

The AJC has reached out to Brookhaven police for more information.

Buford Highway stretches 10 miles from the heart of Atlanta to I-285 and is sometimes called the “International Corridor” because of its diverse immigrant communities.

About the Authors

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lautaro Grinspan is an immigration reporter at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

