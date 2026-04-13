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A.M. ATL: Augusta for the win

Plus: WABE finds funding and baseball studs
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41 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I’m pinch hitting for AJ Willingham to start this week, which is gonna feel an awful lot like summer — temps reaching the mid to high 80s. Do your best to stay chill, even in the wake of returning spring breakers who will help re-clog commutes citywide. Or at least try not to honk at any bus drivers. They’re doing the best they can, too.

Let’s get to it.

SEEING GREEN AGAIN

It took Rory McIlroy 17 years to win his first Green Jacket last year. It didn't take long to win No. 2, celebrating with his dad, Gerry McIlroy, Sunday in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
It took Rory McIlroy 17 years to win his first Green Jacket last year. It didn't take long to win No. 2, celebrating with his dad, Gerry McIlroy, Sunday in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The eyes of the sports world were set on Augusta over the weekend, and this year’s Masters Tournament didn’t disappoint.

🔎 READ MORE: Surprises, disappointments and epic photos

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

A WIN FOR PUBLIC RADIO

“It was a banner night for us and for Atlanta. I don't know if we'll replicate it every year, but I know one thing: At this moment, people wanted to show up and be together in support of facts."

- Jennifer Dorian, CEO of WABE

WABE raised $1.1 million through a recent live benefit event, the first of its kind in the Atlanta public media station’s 78-year history.

🔎 READ MORE: A new milestone in shift to entirely community-supported funding model

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ Democrats feel they have the political wind at their back. But Georgia’s history is littered with moments that felt like turning points and ended in Republican triumph. Can they finally seize it?

📺 CBS Atlanta is expanding its evening news programming, adding an hourlong 5 p.m. weekday newscast starting today. The newscast will precede CBS Atlanta’s existing flagship 6 p.m. evening broadcast.

🌗 Now that the first lunar travelers in more than a half-century are safely back in Houston with their families, NASA has Artemis III in its sights. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin are racing to have their respective landers ready first.

Oil prices climbed Monday as the U.S. military prepared to blockade Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, has risen from about $70 a barrel before the war in late February to more than $119 at times.

ROOT, ROOT, ROOT FOR THE HOME TEAMS

It's a good time to be a baseball team in Georgia right now. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
It's a good time to be a baseball team in Georgia right now. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Baseball season is underway, and the Braves have fought through early injuries to the top of the National League East standings.

But there are some other swingers you need to be tracking at the local collegiate level.

Meanwhile in Athens, Wes Johnson continues his managerial wizardry for fourth-ranked Georgia. He’s kept the Bulldogs both popular (at least five sellouts so far this season, after 13 in each of the last two) and lucrative.

🐝 CATCH THE BUZZ 🐶

NEWS BITES

Is traffic worse during a full moon? A recent rush hour tests that theory.

I didn’t realize ATL lived under a constant full moon.

Walter Reeves, Georgia gardening guru, has died at age 74

Let us raise a green thumb in his honor.

Angel Reese gives Atlanta Dream even more star power

Mark down June 20. That’s when Caitlin Clark comes to town for some fun fireworks.

Hawks earn No. 6 seed, will face the third-seeded Knicks in playoffs

For all of us whose favorite team didn’t even make the play-in tournament, let us say in unison: “Ca-caw!”

ON THIS DATE

April 13, 1914

Daughter married but her parents don’t know it yet All last night pretty Maudell Crane, 18, blue-eyed and attractive, sat at her post of duty at a switchboard in the Atlanta Telephone exchange, cherishing a secret which she did not share with even her parents. … she is the bride of Roger P. Gilbert … Now, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert, please don’t say that, even if you were secretly married, it was none of a reporter’s business, for, really and truly, everything that happens is an affair of the newspaper reporter. Especially such things of court record as your marriage happens to be. … One night Gilbert chanced to find the transmitter down from the hook on the telephone in his office. He picked it up, called into the mouthpiece and heard a feminine voice — very sweetly — respond over the wire. “Sleepy, dear?” he asked. “Uh-huh!” came the dainty reply. … Within six months he popped the question. Within six days they were married. Within six more days a horrid newspaper man learned the story.

Let’s put a pin in this one till AJ gets back.

ONE MORE THING

Sorry, y’all. Tonight’s listening party at Illuminarium Atlanta for the final episode of “Who Blew Up the Guidestones?” is full. But worry not, the podcast episode goes live tomorrow — alongside a new way to explore this craziness. The AJC is launching a new YouTube show called “Curiosities of the South,” and the Guidestones mystery is the focus of Chapter 1. I’m a sucker for a trailer, and this one’s pretty solid.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

Eric Mandel is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native and University of Iowa alumnus. The award-winning journalist moved from Seattle in 2017 to Atlanta, working as a writer and editor for American City Business Journals. He joined the AJC in June 2024.

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