CBS Atlanta to launch 5 p.m. newscast, expanding local coverage

The addition of the newscast is the latest update to CBS Atlanta’s programming schedule.

The addition of the newscast is the latest update to CBS Atlanta’s programming schedule.

The station is adding an hourlong 5 p.m. weekday newscast starting Monday, according to a news release. The newscast will precede CBS Atlanta’s existing flagship 6 p.m. evening broadcast.

Sharon Lawson will anchor the 5 p.m. newscast, with meteorologist Dagmar Midcap and Orelon Sidney reporting traffic. The 5 p.m. newscast will have headlines of the day but will be lighter than the 6 p.m. show, with more lifestyle-oriented packages.

The addition of the newscast is the latest update to CBS Atlanta’s programming schedule since its launch in August.

Last year, CBS took over national programming on the once-independent WUPA-TV and began building a local news operation from the ground up. Atlanta News First, once known as CBS46, ended its affiliation with CBS midway through last year and transitioned to an independent station, which now runs more than 90 hours of local news a week.

To build its newsroom, CBS Atlanta hired about 70 people across editorial, production and digital teams, and implemented a virtual/augmented reality studio for both its local news and weather operations that is the first of its kind in the market.