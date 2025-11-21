Business

Live airport security wait times and today’s trends

The AJC computes a five-minute rolling average to show a trend line for how long passengers might wait at the airport.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gathers real-time wait-time data from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to show what security lines look like right now and how the wait has been throughout the day.

The airport relies on sensors from the Swiss technology company Xovis to detect how long the lines currently are at the airport. Those times are posted on the airport’s website.

The AJC records those readings every minute and computes a five-minute rolling average to show a trend line for how long passengers might wait at the airport.

Charles Minshew is the data editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

