News Fire engulfs historic Rome courthouse, collapsing bell tower No one injured in blaze that gutted the 1892 landmark in northwest Georgia. Firefighters combat a blaze at the historic Floyd County Courthouse in downtown Rome on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Courtesy of Ryan Smith)

For more than a century, the Floyd County Courthouse has anchored downtown Rome. The 1892 landmark, built on the site of the old Davis Foundry and serving as a link to the city’s civic and industrial past, was still housing key county offices as recently as Monday. But by Monday afternoon, the building was in ruins. A fast-moving fire ripped through the historic structure, collapsing its bell tower and sending ash and thick smoke across downtown.

Firefighters combat a blaze at the historic Floyd County Courthouse in downtown Rome on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Courtesy of Ryan Smith) The blaze was first reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to county officials, at a time when the courthouse was undergoing renovations funded through SPLOST and ARPA. Inside were offices for the Tax Commissioner, Tax Assessor and Tag Office — all of which had remained in use even as work continued on the building. According to Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, employees were evacuated quickly after the first signs of smoke. Once outside, supervisors conducted a roll call to ensure no one was left behind. No injuries were reported.

Rome-Floyd County Fire Department crews worked for hours to battle the flames while ash and smoke drifted through the city’s downtown corridor.

By evening, little remained of the courthouse’s upper floors. The Floyd County Commission is expected to consider emergency funding to relocate those operations. “We are so thankful for the quick response and hard work of all of our first responders,” said Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace. Firefighters combat a blaze at the historic Floyd County Courthouse in downtown Rome on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Courtesy of Ryan Smith) “From the first report of smoke by a facilities employee and their work to evacuate the building, to our 911 operators who took the calls and our law enforcement who protected the people on the ground, we thank you. And, to our Rome-Floyd Fire Department, we cannot begin to express our thanks for the preservation of life and adjoining property by your quick and professional action. It truly takes a team, and we are so proud of ours.”