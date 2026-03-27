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A.M. ATL: Horse sense

Plus: FBI raid, weekend spotlight
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. Or at least, Adequate Friday. They can’t all be winners.

Let’s get to it.

FULTON GOES TO COURT OVER FBI RAID

In January, the U.S. Department of Justice seized records from the 2020 election. Fulton County wants them back. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
In January, the U.S. Department of Justice seized records from the 2020 election. Fulton County wants them back. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today, Fulton County will try to convince a federal judge that the U.S. Department of Justice must return the 2020 election materials seized by the FBI in a raid earlier this year.

🔎 READ MORE: What AJC’s politics team is paying attention to in the hearing

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

COULD WE SEE AIRPORT RELIEF SOON?

If we’re lucky, the answer is yes. A few possible lights at the end of the tunnel:

Meanwhile, wait times for travelers and issues for TSA agents continue.

🔎 READ MORE: Wait times are all over the place

HOLD YOUR HORSES

A mounted patrol unit from the Atlanta police conducts a training ride in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, to prepare for this summer's FIFA World Cup. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A mounted patrol unit from the Atlanta police conducts a training ride in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, to prepare for this summer's FIFA World Cup. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Atlanta police and the Cobb Sheriff’s Office will deploy mounted officers to handle crowds and medical emergencies during the World Cup.

Please assure me of the horse’s physical and mental well-being

🔎 READ MORE: Notes from an AJC reporter who saw a recent mounted demonstration firsthand

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚸 A bill that just passed the Georgia Senate would let state voters decide if local governments can use cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones. The bill still needs to pass the House, but seems to have robust support.

🏢 David Duncan is the new president and CEO of paper and packaging giant Georgia-Pacific, the company announced. Georgia-Pacific has about 30,000 employees and produces consumer brands like Angel Soft, Brawny and Dixie.

BASEBALL!

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Yes. YES. The long winter is over and day breaks over the warning track once again.

The Atlanta Braves open the 2026 MLB season at home against the Kansas City Royals tonight. The AJC’s new Braves reporter Chad Bishop outlines what to watch as the boys lock in for the long season.

🔎 READ MORE: Who will win the NL East?

WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: GEORGIA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

The Georgia Food and Wine Festival hits Jim R. Miller Park this weekend for three days of delish.

If you go, AJC Food and Dining head Monti Carlo says it pays to have a plan. Here’s how the days are divided:

🔎 READ MORE: Get more insider recommendations

NEWS BITES

Tom Brady says he’s weighed coming out of retirement

Tom, respectfully, you’re 48. A wonderful age, no doubt, but by football standards you’re a pile of dinosaur bones.

Washington’s cherry blossoms hit peak bloom

So pretty to look at. So ... off-putting to smell.

How to create best practices for your child’s social media use

Parents, I do not envy you.

AI is giving bad advice to flatter its users, and it works

Put another way: Generative AI thinks you’re stupid and easily manipulated. Are you really going to let a technology like that lead any part of your life?

ON THIS DATE

March 27, 1966

Weather’s fair for Braves game. It will be a little cooler than traditional baseball weather, but Sunday’s sports events … won’t be bothered with rain. That’s the word from the U.S. Weather Bureau in Atlanta, which forecast a few clouds and a high of 58 Sunday followed by an overnight low of 40 and a pleasant 60-degree high Monday.

Braves fans at Truist Park shouldn’t be bothered with rain tonight either, and fingers crossed it drops below 80 by game time. 🤞😅

ONE MORE THING

Yearly reminder that while I support the general idea of the Atlanta Braves and want them to do well if only because it would make a lot of you happy, my heart (and a worryingly large portion of my brain) belongs to the Washington Nationals. They’re bad this year so it’s not even worth getting mad at me.

At least we can agree on one thing: Boo Phillies.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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