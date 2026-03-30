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A.M. ATL: Differently different

Plus: MARTA cards, bats
By
21 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Hello from the Online News Association Conference in Chicago. I made it here because the staff working the long security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson were on top of it Sunday. They essentially treated travelers like kindergarteners, and at 5 a.m. wandering disoriented through unfamiliar routines, that is exactly what we were. “EYES ON ME, EVERYONE.” “OK, WE’RE GOING TO FOLLOW THE PERSON IN FRONT OF YOU.” Gentle parenting, airport-style.

Let’s get to it.

SINCE WE’RE TALKING AIRPORTS

Short waits times greet Monday morning travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Short waits times greet Monday morning travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The security line situation could be tapering off. TSA wait times in Atlanta dwindled to almost nothing as Sunday went on, and TSA agents could be getting paid again soon.

▶️ WATCH: The AJC talks with Hartsfield-Jackson’s GM about staffing uncertainties and what they could mean long-term

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

EASIER, BREEZIER BREEZE CARDS

MARTA riders can now buy new fare cards, seen at right, marking the start of a transition designed to upgrade the transit agency's aging fare system. (David Plazas/AJC; Courtesy of MARTA)
MARTA riders can now buy new fare cards, seen at right, marking the start of a transition designed to upgrade the transit agency's aging fare system. (David Plazas/AJC; Courtesy of MARTA)

New, improved MARTA Breeze cards are now available, and they’re supposed to help with two of the transit agency’s biggest challenges: broken fare gates and outdated payment systems.

🔎 READ MORE: More info about new Breeze cards

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🪧 Crowds gathered in downtown Atlanta for a “No Kings” protest, one of thousands across the country this weekend. Attendees described their personal reasons for participating, from the Epstein files to the treatment of immigrants to rising medical costs.

🗳️ The Georgia House wants to postpone any legislative decisions about transitioning the state to paper ballots until after the midterm elections to prevent a rush and widespread confusion. The Senate voted and passed a paper ballot measure anyway, trying to get it across the line before the end of this year’s session.

OH, BATS!

More than 200 bats were removed from St. Marys Elementary in Camden County in January. (Courtesy of Camden County Schools)
More than 200 bats were removed from St. Marys Elementary in Camden County in January. (Courtesy of Camden County Schools)

Aw, bats are good little critters. Did you know it’s illegal to kill bats in Georgia? However, bats can carry rabies, and a majority of human rabies cases are from bat encounters.

That’s tough math when you have a bat infestation — a not-uncommon problem in Georgia. But all that extra work of closing off a building, safely relocating the colony, and sanitizing absolutely everything is worth it to save the bats, right?

Of course. The only alternative is killing hundreds of bats.

NEWS BITES

Taste test: The AJC chooses the best lemon pepper wings in Atlanta

But first, see which fine wing purveyors made the test list.

Braves win their first series, already have a walk-off grand slam in the books

Only two games into the season? That’s gotta be a record.

Nestlé says 413,793 KitKat bars stolen on European truck route

“Candy smuggling” is the only logical explanation here, and Nestlé says it’s the right one. (Also, what precise inventory on those bars.)

Buzzer sounds nonstop for 7 minutes, causing delay in March Madness game

If I were caught in that arena, it would be my villain origin story. I’d be broken in ways that could never be fixed.

ON THIS DATE

March 30, 1990

Final Four fever: Wanna bet? Not Gov. Harris. Gov. Joe Frank Harris remains true to his no-gambling stance. Today, the governors of North Carolina, Arkansas and Nevada made a friendly wager on the Final Four. The ante is food — deviled crab (Duke), barbecued ribs and chicken (Arkansas) and shark steaks (UNLV). From Georgia? Not a peanut.

Maybe the governor was simply ahead of his time, holding out for our lemon pepper wing taste test — only the best from Georgia.

ONE MORE THING

Seeing the word “breezier” written down reminds me of one of my most feared word pairings: brasserie and brassiere. Why are they so close? Whenever I think of one, I think of the other. Awkward.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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