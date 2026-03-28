Metro Atlanta MARTA’s new Better Breeze cards go live as fare gate installation continues Riders can buy and use the new Breeze cards, part of the first major upgrade to MARTA’s fare collection system in decades. MARTA riders can buy new fare cards, seen at right, starting Saturday, the beginning of a transition designed to upgrade the transit agency's aging fare system. New Breeze cards will officially replace the old ones, seen at left, on May 2, but until then both can be used to pay for rides. (David Plazas/AJC; Courtesy of MARTA)

By Sara Gregory 1 hour ago Share

A fix is coming for MARTA’s often-broken fare gates and outdated payment system, two perennial frustrations for regular riders. Starting March 28, riders can buy and use the new Breeze cards, part of the first major upgrade to MARTA’s fare collection system in decades.

Once paired with the new fare gates and fare boxes being installed across the system, it should make payment and access easier for passengers on a transit system that’s struggled to accurately count rail ridership and prevent fare evasion. RELATED Driving Saturday? ‘No Kings’ protests could back up traffic in some spots. MARTA has been installing the new fare gates at train stations and updating its buses with the payment equipment for several months. That process isn’t complete, though, so in the meantime, riders will encounter old and new fare equipment, construction and temporary entrances and exits. Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt is asking riders to be patient. “If you’ve ever done an improvement project, you know it can be messy and inconvenient, but short-term pain is often necessary for long-term gain,” Hunt said in a statement.

Here’s what riders need to know about the new system and how to navigate the transition.

Inside MARTA SEC District Transit Station. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC) What does the new fare system involve? Better Breeze, as MARTA is calling the new system, will let riders pay for trips in a variety of ways: New Breeze cards: The new Orange Breeze cards feature a chip and the balance of your card is stored in an account instead of on the card itself. A card costs $2 and can be reloaded.

The Breeze Mobile app: The Breeze Mobile 2.0 app is going away, but riders can download a new app starting March 28 and register a physical card and load fare money.

Bank card: If your bank card has a chip, you can tap your card to pay.

Virtual wallet: If you have Google Pay or Samsung Pay you can tap your phone or smartwatch to pay beginning April 18. Apple Pay will be added later.

Breezecard.com: Buy Breeze cards online.

Cash: You can pay with cash directly on buses or at new Breeze vending machines and at the Ride Store or Reduced Fare offices. RELATED ‘Outdated, unnecessary.’ Bill would change metro transit planning agencies. How do I pay for trips during the transition? Between now and May 2, both old and new Breeze cards will work. How you’ll pay depends on where you’re at in the system, however. Old fare media only works on old equipment, and new cards only work on new equipment.

On buses, MARTA Mobility or MARTA Reach: New fare boxes have been installed alongside the existing fare boxes on nearly all of MARTA’s vehicles. In most cases, riders will be able to choose between the two options for payment. Buses operated by CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, ATL Xpress, Connect Douglas and Henry County Transit are also mostly updated with new fare equipment. At train stations: Replacement of the fare gates at all of MARTA’s 38 stations is ongoing. Most stations will have a mix of old and new fare gates as installation continues. Other stations have either the old fare gates or the new fare gates. The status of construction at each station is available online. During the transition, gates at all stations will be left open. This doesn’t mean rides are free, however. MARTA is asking everyone to tap either old or new fare media when possible.

After May 2, all trips must be paid for with a new Breeze card or another of the new payment options (app, debit card, virtual wallet). RELATED What to know about MARTA's new curb-to-curb service launching Saturday What happens to my old Breeze card? Riders can pay for trips with the old fare cards through May 2, if there is a balance on the card. The old ticket vending machines have been turned off and customers won’t be able to add money to their old cards or accounts after March 28, however. Those with a balance left on their cards after May will be able to transfer the balances to a new card through Oct. 31. When will all new equipment be installed? Before the FIFA World Cup starts in June, MARTA’s goal is to have ticket vending machines installed at every station and new fare gates at all high-ridership stations. MARTA is pausing all construction from May 22 to July 19 for the World Cup. Installation at the remaining stations will begin after the blackout period.

How do the new fare gates differ? The current paddle gates are easy for fare evaders to jump over or under. The new gates feature taller partitions that will prevent that. MARTA's new faregates feature a taller partition to prevent fare evasion. (Courtesy of MARTA) Fare costs and policies aren’t changing The cost to ride is the same: $2.50 one-way with four free transfers allowed in a three-hour period. Every rider needs their own Breeze card or form of payment. Mobility and Reduced Fare cards MARTA plans to mail new cards to riders who have Reduced Fare or Mobility Breeze cards. They may also pick up new cards at Reduced Fare offices beginning March 28.