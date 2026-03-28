MARTA’s new Better Breeze cards go live as fare gate installation continues
Riders can buy and use the new Breeze cards, part of the first major upgrade to MARTA’s fare collection system in decades.
MARTA riders can buy new fare cards, seen at right, starting Saturday, the beginning of a transition designed to upgrade the transit agency's aging fare system. New Breeze cards will officially replace the old ones, seen at left, on May 2, but until then both can be used to pay for rides. (David Plazas/AJC; Courtesy of MARTA)
MARTA has been installing the new fare gates at train stations and updating its buses with the payment equipment for several months. That process isn’t complete, though, so in the meantime, riders will encounter old and new fare equipment, construction and temporary entrances and exits.
Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt is asking riders to be patient.
“If you’ve ever done an improvement project, you know it can be messy and inconvenient, but short-term pain is often necessary for long-term gain,” Hunt said in a statement.
Here’s what riders need to know about the new system and how to navigate the transition.
Inside MARTA SEC District Transit Station. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
What does the new fare system involve?
Better Breeze, as MARTA is calling the new system, will let riders pay for trips in a variety of ways:
New Breeze cards: The new Orange Breeze cards feature a chip and the balance of your card is stored in an account instead of on the card itself. A card costs $2 and can be reloaded.
The Breeze Mobile app: The Breeze Mobile 2.0 app is going away, but riders can download a new app starting March 28 and register a physical card and load fare money.
Bank card: If your bank card has a chip, you can tap your card to pay.
Virtual wallet: If you have Google Pay or Samsung Pay you can tap your phone or smartwatch to pay beginning April 18. Apple Pay will be added later.
Breezecard.com: Buy Breeze cards online.
Cash: You can pay with cash directly on buses or at new Breeze vending machines and at the Ride Store or Reduced Fare offices.
Between now and May 2, both old and new Breeze cards will work.
How you’ll pay depends on where you’re at in the system, however. Old fare media only works on old equipment, and new cards only work on new equipment.
On buses, MARTA Mobility or MARTA Reach: New fare boxes have been installed alongside the existing fare boxes on nearly all of MARTA’s vehicles. In most cases, riders will be able to choose between the two options for payment.
Buses operated by CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, ATL Xpress, Connect Douglas and Henry County Transit are also mostly updated with new fare equipment.
At train stations: Replacement of the fare gates at all of MARTA’s 38 stations is ongoing.
Riders can pay for trips with the old fare cards through May 2, if there is a balance on the card. The old ticket vending machines have been turned off and customers won’t be able to add money to their old cards or accounts after March 28, however.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the AJC in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the AJC in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.