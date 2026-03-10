News

A.M. ATL: Bad neighbors

Plus: Magic City, gas prices
By
21 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Everyone who’s feeling groggy this week gets a pass thanks to daylight saving time. If someone asks, just say you have a delicate circadian rhythm.

Let’s get to it.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SHORT-TERM RENTALS TAKE OVER A HIGH-RISE

Loud fights. Strange bedfellows. House fires. An HOA board taken over by LLCs.

The situation at the Landmark high-rise in downtown Atlanta isn’t just neighborhood drama in vertical mode. It’s a microcosm of a bigger issue critics say Atlanta isn’t handling well.

🔎 READ MORE: What’s happening at the high-rise is happening elsewhere, too

(A great read if you like browsing Nextdoor, but with a topical angle.)

CROSSOVER DAY RECAP

Overview of the House chamber during Crossover Day at the Georgia Legislature in Atlanta on Friday.
Crossover Day turned into crossover days last week, with lawmakers working well past midnight to advance bills before a key legislative deadline, the AJC politics team writes.

There’s still nearly a month left until the final gavel, and plenty could shift. But here are a few takeaways from the marathon moment:

🔎 READ MORE: Other standout moments from a hectic Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ No less than 18 candidates are on the ballot today for the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. After today, only two will proceed to a special runoff election next month.

🐘 Speaking of Greene, Georgia Republican officials are taking more of a hands-on approach in several open U.S. House races across the state in an attempt to avoid another shall we say, unpredictable nominee.

HOW ABOUT THEM GAS PRICES?

Wars abroad are tricky things because our brains have trouble applying consequences happening half a world away to our immediate existence. Don’t feel bad about it; it’s just human survival behavior. We care about what’s in front of us.

Well, what’s in front of us is rough gas prices.

Compare these statewide average gas prices for regular unleaded:

That’s the very palpable ripple of the U.S.’ new war with Iran. When refineries are bombed and shipping channels are blocked up, like the all-important Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf region with the rest of the world, we see it at the pump.

🔎 READ MORE: The AJC tracks gas prices in Georgia and metro Atlanta

Interesting note, though. The conflict has strengthened calls for more focus on renewable energy to reduce dependence on foreign fuel.

NOW THAT THE MAGIC HAS GONE

"While we are very disappointed in the NBA's decision to cancel our Magic City Night promotion, we fully respect their decision," the Hawks said in a statement on Monday.
Everyone can stop being offended now. The NBA canceled the Atlanta Hawks’ planned promotion for Magic City, the city’s renowned strip club. (Yes, I know we’re supposed to call it adult-entertainment venue or whatever, but why hide behind euphemism? This is Atlanta, we can handle it.)

The in-arena promotion, planned for March 16 at State Farm Arena, featured special guests, a halftime performance from Atlanta rapper T.I. and a honestly very cool limited edition sweatshirt.

While we appreciate the team's perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.

- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the cancellation

While Magic City is a deep part of Atlanta’s cultural lore (complete with a five-part documentary on Starz), some leaders didn’t think it was a good look. Plus, where there is sex work, there are always concerns about trafficking and abuse. It’s a tough line.

🔎 READ MORE: Details on the cancellation

NEWS BITES

Doctors are prescribing ‘green space’ since studies show Americans spend nearly 90% of their lives indoors

You know it’s getting really grim when the doctor tells you to touch grass.

It’s almost patio season. Here are some outdoor dining options in town

[sips cocktail] “My doctor told me to do this.”

Challenging your brain keeps it healthy. Here’s how to do it

You’re doing it right now! You’re reading, learning new things and engaging in healthy routines. Look at your brain go :)

Finnish pair wins a barrel of ale in annual ‘wife-carrying’ contest in England

Whew, I was worried they’d win another wife.

ON THIS DATE

March 10, 1954

$200,000 gem theft reported in Marietta. A jewelry case containing diamonds valued at $200,000 was reported stolen from the trunk of a jewelry salesman’s car early Tuesday afternoon while it was parked on the city’s busy courthouse square … (The salesman) gave the following “approximate” breakdown of the contents of the missing satchel to Marietta police: Between 400 and 500 loose diamonds, approximately 300 diamond rings, 24 diamond watch cases and 24 diamond and gold watch bands.

That’s a lotta jewels for $200K! Oh, wait, that would be about $2.4 million today. Who’s casually driving around Marietta Square with that kind of payload?

ONE MORE THING

How about those storms last night? The old-timey rhymes don’t lie; March certainly comes in like a lion.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

