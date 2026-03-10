News A.M. ATL: Bad neighbors Plus: Magic City, gas prices

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SHORT-TERM RENTALS TAKE OVER A HIGH-RISE Loud fights. Strange bedfellows. House fires. An HOA board taken over by LLCs. The situation at the Landmark high-rise in downtown Atlanta isn’t just neighborhood drama in vertical mode. It’s a microcosm of a bigger issue critics say Atlanta isn’t handling well. Condo residents say short-term rental investors have ruined the once-peaceful community. These investors rent out units through Airbnb and other services, attracting noisy visitors and pricing people out of their homes.

The numbers don’t lie: About 50 LLCs, trusts or companies own more than 90 of the 200 units in the residential building, according to an AJC analysis.

Landmark residents claim the condo’s board tries to force out homeowners by hiking HOA fees. Their alleged goal? To transform the complex into something more like a hotel than a residence.

Atlanta lawmakers have struggled to craft working regulations for apps like Airbnb and Vrbo and address concerns about party houses, crime and rising costs for longtime residents. One big issue is how groups could actually enforce any changes.

Overview of the House chamber during Crossover Day at the Georgia Legislature in Atlanta on Friday. Crossover Day turned into crossover days last week, with lawmakers working well past midnight to advance bills before a key legislative deadline, the AJC politics team writes. There's still nearly a month left until the final gavel, and plenty could shift. But here are a few takeaways from the marathon moment:

The House finally voted on the issue of sports betting for the first time — and overwhelmingly rejected it 63-98.

A bill to scrap Georgia’s touchscreen voting system and replace it with a paper ballot process failed after seven GOP senators skipped the vote following warnings of chaos and confusion. State lawmakers still have to comply with a state law requiring QR codes to be removed from ballots by July 1.

Georgia has a state crop (peanut), a state stew (Brunswick) and a state bread (cornbread). But lawmakers reportedly balked at naming lemon pepper the official chicken wing flavor. 🔎 READ MORE: Other standout moments from a hectic Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🗳️ No less than 18 candidates are on the ballot today for the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. After today, only two will proceed to a special runoff election next month. 🐘 Speaking of Greene, Georgia Republican officials are taking more of a hands-on approach in several open U.S. House races across the state in an attempt to avoid another shall we say, unpredictable nominee. HOW ABOUT THEM GAS PRICES? Wars abroad are tricky things because our brains have trouble applying consequences happening half a world away to our immediate existence. Don’t feel bad about it; it’s just human survival behavior. We care about what’s in front of us.

Well, what’s in front of us is rough gas prices. Compare these statewide average gas prices for regular unleaded: currently in Georgia: $3.23

a week ago: $2.81

a month ago: $2.66

a year ago: $2.91 That’s the very palpable ripple of the U.S.’ new war with Iran. When refineries are bombed and shipping channels are blocked up, like the all-important Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf region with the rest of the world, we see it at the pump. 🔎 READ MORE: The AJC tracks gas prices in Georgia and metro Atlanta

Interesting note, though. The conflict has strengthened calls for more focus on renewable energy to reduce dependence on foreign fuel. NOW THAT THE MAGIC HAS GONE "While we are very disappointed in the NBA's decision to cancel our Magic City Night promotion, we fully respect their decision," the Hawks said in a statement on Monday. Everyone can stop being offended now. The NBA canceled the Atlanta Hawks’ planned promotion for Magic City, the city’s renowned strip club. (Yes, I know we’re supposed to call it adult-entertainment venue or whatever, but why hide behind euphemism? This is Atlanta, we can handle it.) The in-arena promotion, planned for March 16 at State Farm Arena, featured special guests, a halftime performance from Atlanta rapper T.I. and a honestly very cool limited edition sweatshirt. While we appreciate the team's perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community. - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the cancellation While Magic City is a deep part of Atlanta’s cultural lore (complete with a five-part documentary on Starz), some leaders didn’t think it was a good look. Plus, where there is sex work, there are always concerns about trafficking and abuse. It’s a tough line.

$200,000 gem theft reported in Marietta. A jewelry case containing diamonds valued at $200,000 was reported stolen from the trunk of a jewelry salesman's car early Tuesday afternoon while it was parked on the city's busy courthouse square … (The salesman) gave the following "approximate" breakdown of the contents of the missing satchel to Marietta police: Between 400 and 500 loose diamonds, approximately 300 diamond rings, 24 diamond watch cases and 24 diamond and gold watch bands. That's a lotta jewels for $200K! Oh, wait, that would be about $2.4 million today. Who's casually driving around Marietta Square with that kind of payload?