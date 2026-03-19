A.M. ATL: A familiar fight

Morning, y’all! Congrats to Braves fav Ronald Acuña Jr. With Venezuela’s magical win over the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic, Acuña is now one of a select few MLB players who have won both a WBC title and a World Series title (the latter with the Braves, of course). How can you not be romantic about baseball?
Let’s get to it.
ANOTHER POLICE TRAINING CENTER IN ATL?
Atlanta police and fire recruits stand in front of the leadership building on the grounds of The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
Atlanta’s controversial $117 million public safety training center opened nearly 11 months ago in DeKalb County after years of protests and pushback from surrounding communities.
Now, DeKalb is planning another training facility.
DeKalb’s Board of Commissioners approved $500,000 to design and plan a new public safety training center to serve police and firefighters.
The funding will come from a local penny tax. This early, questions like total budget or a location for the center are wide open.
DeKalb’s other police and fire training facilities:
a former Lithonia elementary school, now a police training site and east precinct
a firing range on North Goddard Road
police and fire headquarters on West Exchange Place
a fire training facility on Warren Road
Local officials say having all of these centers spread out breeds inefficiency. Activists, on the other hand, sense a familiar fight. They say there are better things the county could be doing with its money.
“Our most powerful tool is one we already have: our tax allocation districts. The momentum is here. The willpower is here. We need to capture that energy and put our TADs to work now."
- Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is dedicating his second term to fighting inequality across the city, anchored by a proposal to direct more than $5 billion in tax revenue toward neighborhood revitalization — if he can win support for extending Atlanta’s eight tax allocation districts. At his State of the City address, Dickens called on the business community to help City Hall turn that long-term vision into lasting change in the neighborhoods that need it most.
MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS
🫏 Nabilah Parkes, dubbed “Georgia’s AOC,” was going to run for state insurance commissioner this year. Then, Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal ran what the AJC’s Bill Torpy calls “an obnoxious and idiotic” ad mentioning Sharia law. Parkes has decided to challenge him for lieutenant governor instead.
I hope every late celebrity whose likeness is used in a weird AI way they probably couldn’t consent to comes back to haunt us.
ON THIS DATE
March 19, 1947
Court seats Thompson 5-2. The Georgia Supreme court, by a 5-to-2 decision, Wednesday declared that M.E. Thompson is governor of Georgia. … Herman Talmadge immediately put a crew to work moving his effects out of the executive offices at the State Capitol and at 12:15 the executive office had been cleared for Mr. Thompson.
Thus ended the infamous “three governors controversy.” When Georgia governor-elect Eugene Talmadge died in 1946 just weeks before taking office, it set off a three-way tug-of-war for the governorship between Talmadge’s son Herman, newly elected lieutenant governor Melvin E. Thompson, and current governor Ellis Arnall.
ONE MORE THING
I know people may get mad at me for calling Venezuela’s WBC win “magical” when, of course, it was USA that lost. I’m here for the love of the game, man.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.