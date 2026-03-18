Politics Lawmakers race to suspend Georgia gas tax as prices spike Bipartisan pressure builds as lawmakers seek quick relief at the pump. This photo shows the gas prices at a QuikTrip gas station on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee last week. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is now $3.73, up more than $1 than a month ago, according to AAA. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Georgia lawmakers are fast-tracking a plan to suspend the state gas tax as fuel prices surge amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. The state House voted 163-4 on Wednesday to suspend the tax for 60 days. The Senate could give it final approval within days. State Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, said the move would bring Georgians “relief from the gas pump.”

“We need to provide this relief right now,” he said. “I think this will bring much needed relief to Georgians, sooner rather than later, particularly when they’re faced with such higher gas prices.” RELATED Gas prices in Atlanta and Georgia jump overnight amid Iran war uncertainty The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is now $3.73, up more than $1 than a month ago, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.84 a gallon, compared to $2.92 a month ago. Georgia’s gas tax is 33 cents per gallon. It’s 37 cents per gallon for diesel. Suspending it could cost the state — and save drivers — roughly $170 million to $200 million a month. Carson said lawmakers are confident the state can “have no problem backfilling” the lost revenue. House Speaker Jon Burns said the move “is a direct reflection of the House’s continued leadership in addressing affordability for citizens across the state.”

The idea has quickly gained traction under pressure from constituents frustrated by rising prices. Republicans have pushed for swift action, while Democrats who once criticized Gov. Brian Kemp for earlier suspensions are now faulting him for not moving faster.