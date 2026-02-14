News

Sweet Tea: Love stories

Plus: Peace monks, Mardi Gras cleaning.
By
11 minutes ago

Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers! The most important love is self-love, so give yourself a big hug and tell yourself how cute you are. It’s true.

LESSONS FROM 65 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

What a beautiful couple, now and then!
What a beautiful couple, now and then!

Sixty-five years. What a dream. Atlanta couple Betty and Glenn Madison met in 1957 when they were both teenagers. They quickly became inseparable, and they’ve been so ever since. I love their story of young romance and growing up and relocating to Georgia, of embracing changes of fate and treating each other well. How do they do it? Forgiveness and understanding.

💘 READ MORE: How music, faith and classic cars defined their love story

THE PEACE MONKS COMPLETE THEIR JOURNEY

A group of Buddhist monks “Walk for Peace” through Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2025.
A group of Buddhist monks “Walk for Peace” through Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2025.

The group of Buddhist monks traveling on foot from Texas to Washington, D.C., have completed their remarkable “Walk for Peace.”

Their 108-day, 2,300-mile journey took them through the heart of the South, from Texas to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and finally Washington.

You likely know someone who went out to watch the men walk by. From all I’ve heard, it was an experience that transcends religions and cultures.

🪷 PHOTOS: The monks walk through Atlanta

🧡 READ MORE: The procession got the ‘rock star treatment’ in Decatur

ANIMAL ATTRACTION

I would fight a war to defend Persephone and Finnegan.
I would fight a war to defend Persephone and Finnegan.

If you read our weekday newsletter A.M. ATL (which you should), you may have seen this one already — but it is so cute I couldn’t resist. The AJC’s Danielle Charbonneau learned more about Atlanta’s cutest animal couples, from expectant armadillo parents to a pair of very chill vultures. The animals’ keepers also shared where the lovers would spend an imaginary first date:

💞 READ MORE: Yes, the photos are all adorable

MORE LOVEY DOVEY GOODNESS

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

💚 New Orleans, LA: Meet one of the coolest Krewes at New Orleans Mardi Gras. The Re-Cyclists Marching Krewe helps clean up after carnival festivities, and spreads the good news of waste management. Leave it to New Orleans to turn cleaning into its own party. More from NOLA.com

💙 Port Allen, LA: An 84-year-old veteran was having a hard time and needed to clean up his property to stay on good terms with the city. His neighbors, including a local police officer and two dozen contract companies, helped him get a fresh new start. More from WBRZ

🩵 Atlanta, GA: Meet John Bailey, the Air Force vet and former Delta pilot who founded the Delta Dream Flight, an aviation program to show young Black students the joys, challenges and history of flight. More from the AJC

🩷 Albany, GA: A single mom of three moved in to a brand-new donated house. “I could not have dreamed this,” Salisia Pascoe said. Her story is a good example of how hardworking people still need help. She works as a truck driver and is often on the road. Not an easy job at all, and now she can enjoy a more stable life with her family. More from WALB

💜 Nashville, TN: The Jefferson Street Sound Museum and the Museum of Christian and Gospel Music were added to the historic U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which features more than 130 stops across the country. Leaders say the inclusion helps preserve history and celebrate the range of Civil Rights contributors. More from The Tennessee Tribune

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Be where your feet are. Enjoy the idea as much as you enjoy the creation of your idea.

- South Carolina poet Marcus Amaker

A Charleston poet shared his thoughts on being a Grammy-nominated wordsmith with South Carolina Public Radio.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Alexei Navalny

Russia poisoned Alexei Navalny with dart frog toxin, European nations say

10m ago

Iran’s crown prince says survival of Tehran government 'sends a clear signal to every bully'

19m ago

MSF suspends some work at Gaza's Nasser Hospital due to presence of armed men

1h ago

Keep Reading

Buddhist monks draw thousands to Lincoln Memorial on final day of their 15-week journey from Texas

Buddhist monks' 15-week walk for peace ends in Washington, DC

Photos of monks and rescue dog as they finish cross-country peace walk in Washington, DC

Featured

Training center referendum organizer submits petition

Atlanta ends referendum consulting deal with former clerk after $910K paid

See the valentines metro Atlanta students wrote to veterans

Georgia Army veteran deported by ICE after 50 years in U.S.