BREAKING Security guard acquitted in deadly Buckhead stabbing of 90-year-old man Janet Williams was found not guilty Friday on all counts, including murder, in the 2024 killing of a retired shoe repairman who lived in the Atlanta Housing Authority building where she worked. Janet Williams watches a witness during her Fulton County trial on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Williams was found not guilty in the stabbing death of 90-year-old Chun-ki Kim, who lived in the Buckhead apartment complex where Williams worked as a security guard. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caroline Silva Updated 22 minutes ago link copied

A woman previously hired to protect residents of a Buckhead senior housing complex was found not guilty in the 2024 stabbing death of a 90-year-old man who lived in that same building. Janet Williams was accused in the death of Chun-ki Kim back in October 2024. The previous month, the retired shoe repairman’s caregiver found him with 54 stab wounds at the Marian Road Highrise, owned by the Atlanta Housing Authority and located off Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

After just over an hour of deliberation Friday, a jury found Williams not guilty on all counts, including murder. As the verdict was read, she sobbed in the Fulton County courtroom before the judge told her she was free to leave. Defense attorney Jenny Lubinsky declined to comment after the verdict. But during the trial, she poked holes in the police investigation and argued Williams’ appearance after the killing allegedly took place didn’t match what one would expect after such violence. “Whoever committed this offense would have been covered in blood. There would have been bloodstains on their clothing,” Lubinsky told the jury. The prosecution never offered a motive for Kim’s killing. During closing arguments, Fulton Deputy District Attorney Tom Wight tried to convince the jury the reason why was simply not important.

Instead, he reminded jurors of video footage showing Williams taking the elevator to Kim’s floor just before investigators believe he was killed. Wight noted Williams was recorded returning to the elevator minutes later, missing her glasses and with torn work pants.

“People kill people for all kinds of reason. Good reasons. Bad reasons. Stupid reasons. Sometimes no reason at all,” Wight said. “Motive is not something the state has to prove.” RELATED Trial begins for security guard accused in 90-year-old man’s Buckhead stabbing Chun-ki Kim is seen working inside his shoe shop in this undated family photograph. When Kim’s brutal killing happened, it rattled the 240-unit building’s residents, who include senior adults and those with disabilities. Many were familiar with Kim and Williams, who had worked at the property since late 2023. Atlanta police said security footage showed Kim was last seen getting on the elevator at noon Sept. 24, 2024. About three hours later, Williams entered the south elevator and took it to the fifth floor, where Kim lived. Williams was wearing a dark-colored security guard uniform, face mask, glasses and had a red Xfinity grocery bag, according to the warrant. Six minutes later, she got back on the elevator without her glasses or face mask, police said. Her pants leg appeared torn and wet with a dark reddish stain, authorities said. She examined the back of her left hand, looked down at her pants and appeared stressed, the warrant stated.

The bag she was carrying also appeared to be fuller as if something had been placed inside during that time, according to the warrant. Williams made two more trips to the fifth floor within a short time later, the warrants also detailed. The next morning, Kim’s caregiver found his body in his unlocked apartment. DNA evidence presented during the trial was limited. The prosecution focused on the red bag Williams was seen holding on camera footage before and after the period in which authorities believe Kim was killed. Wight said Friday only Williams knows what was inside. Katrina Ostapovicz, a GBI forensic serologist who was called as an expert witness by the state, spoke Thursday of several items of evidence that were tested for bodily fluids. One item was the bag, which was submitted for a blood exam based on “reddish brown stains,” she said. The test came back positive for the presence of blood, Ostapovicz testified. The sample from the bag was then sent to the GBI’s Carissa Apparicio for DNA analysis. Apparicio testified she identified the presence of two individuals, one of which was Janet Williams. Apparicio said she was not able to make a determination about the second presence due to limited data. Lubinsky asked if any swabs from inside Kim’s apartment were sent to be tested, to which Apparicio said she was only sent a swab from a hallway trash door. Lubinsky said William’s job duties included checking the trash chutes when residents complained of backups or odor.