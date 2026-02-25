Health News Second Georgia measles case this year strikes coastal area Public health experts say measles vaccination is well over 90% effective. A major measles outbreak is raging in South Carolina, with the 2025-26 total now at 973 cases, according to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. (Annie Rice/AP)

A second person this year in coastal Georgia has been diagnosed with measles, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced this week. The new case is in Bryan County, near the Fort Stewart military base. No county was specified in the January case, which involved a baby who had recently traveled outside the country. Other than both people living in coastal Georgia, there is no known connection between the two.

Both were unvaccinated, and the new case also involved a person who had recently traveled. RELATED Georgia baby is state’s first 2026 measles case Measles is wildly infectious. But the vaccine, called Measles Mumps Rubella, or MMR, fully protects more than 95% of people who get it, according to DPH. A major outbreak is raging in South Carolina, with the 2025-26 total now at 973 cases, according to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. Georgia health officials are still researching whether the February patient traveled near an outbreak, but their destination was not South Carolina, DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam Shirek said. Measles vaccinations are available from county public health departments as well as pharmacies, doctor’s offices and clinics. Insurance often covers the cost.

It’s crucial for people who think they might be infected to call before showing up for a vaccination so the office can make arrangements to ensure others are not infected.