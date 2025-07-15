Loading...
We searched for Atlanta’s best bagel, here’s the winner

The AJC's food and dining team set out on a mission: find the best bagel in Atlanta. From crackly, blistered crusts to chewy interiors and that perfect yeasty aroma, we put several local contenders through a blind office taste test.

The search for the best bagel in Atlanta is over

We searched for Atlanta's best bagel, here's the winner

Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit

Trump hints at sending federal forces to Atlanta ahead of Georgia visit

'I am somebody': Atlanta leaders remember Jesse Jackson’s lasting influence on the city and beyond

Trial begins for father of accused Apalachee school shooter

Opening arguments begin for Colin Gray, charged after prosecutors say his son carried out the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School that killed four.

Metro Atlanta high school students lead walkouts against ICE

High school students across metro Atlanta walked out of class as part of a coordinated protest. Credits: AJC|Party for Socialism and Liberation Atlanta|Telegram

McBath invokes son while grilling Bondi over Minnesota ICE shootings

Rep. Lucy McBath pressed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in an emotional exchange over the ICE shootings in Minnesota. Credit: House Judiciary Committee/YouTube

The verdict is in: Is Atlanta really the Black mecca?

Credits: AJC | NFL Films | Ben Gray, Miguel Martinez, Bita Honarvar, Steve Schaefer, Arvin Temkar / AJC | Southern Fried Queer Pride