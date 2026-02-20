News A.M. ATL: Same old story Plus: ICE partnership, culinary celebration.

Some weeks you breeze to Friday in a cloud of blossoms and smiles, and other times you barely drag a pinky finger over the finish line. Which kind of week did you have?

TRUMP VISITS GEORGIA President Trump walks out to speak at Coosa Steel Corporation in Rome on Thursday. The 2020 election was top of mind for President Donald Trump during his visit to Georgia yesterday. So was federal interference in the state’s business. “All those crooked ballots were taken,” Trump said during an appearance at the Varsity restaurant in Rome. “It’s a disgrace, but what are you going to do?” he asked. “We’re cleaning it up.”

The day before his visit, Trump floated the idea of sending federal troops to Atlanta.

“We could take care of Atlanta,” he said during a Black History Month event. “I’ll tell you what, you oughta get them to call me. We could take care of Atlanta so fast.” His remarks come as Fulton County leaders and voters mobilize in opposition to the Trump administration’s January FBI raid. In fact, many say the raid, and talks of taking control of Fulton County elections, specifically targets Black voters.

MARIETTA POLICE SIGN ICE PARTNERSHIP Marietta represents the largest local law enforcement agency in metro Atlanta to sign up to date. The Marietta Police Department recently finalized a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That gives the department the power to ask people about their immigration status and make arrests for immigration violations as long as they have federal supervision.

The deal was inked through ICE’s 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to perform some of the functions of immigration officers. 🔎 READ MORE: The details, and why Marietta leaders pursued the partnership

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏛️ Georgia House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones will retire at the end of this year’s term. The Republican has served more than two decades in office. Her brief time as House speaker made her the first woman to hold the state office. As speaker pro tem, she’s the highest-ranking woman in Georgia state government history. 💰 Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Company, earned $4.3 billion in 2025. The CEO called it an “outstanding year” for the energy giant. ✂️ The Atlanta Braves parted ways with their broadcast partner, FanDuel Sports network, and now the network’s parent company is closing two of its Atlanta offices and laying off dozens of staff. 🍽️ The revamped CNN Center downtown, now called The Center, will open its 24,000-square-foot food hall and atrium in May. Looks cool, but still can’t fool former CNNers. We’ll always remember where the Wendy’s was. Did you know? “Pro tem” is short for “pro tempore,” or “for the time being.” In Jones’ case, it’s kind of like vice speaker and is the second-highest position in the Georgia House of Representatives.

HAVE A HEART (OR NOT?) Andrew Miles is 19 years old. He has no heart. No, it’s not an insult; more a statement of marvel. “The Savannah teen is believed to be only the second person in the country to survive outside a hospital with this type of total artificial heart, which temporarily replaces the human heart with a mechanical circulatory support system,” AJC contributor Roni Robbins writes. A surgeon at Emory Healthcare developed the procedure, which involves power cords and battery packs … and lets Miles avoid hospital life until he’s ready for a transplant. 🔎 READ MORE: Georgia teen is thriving at home without a heart TOASTING THE ‘GRAND DAME’ OF SOUTHERN FOOD Pioneering Southern cook Edna Lewis lived for several years in Decatur, working with her good friend chef Scott Peacock of Horseradish Grill and Watershed to document her recipes.

This weekend marks the fourth annual Edna Lewis Sunday Supper, a gathering to celebrate the life and legacy of Edna Lewis, a pioneering chef who shaped Black cuisine and Southern cooking in general. Born in 1916, Lewis’ Southern-inspired food (think fried chicken, she-crab soup, country ham and biscuits) attracted the company of elites like Eleanor Roosevelt, Salvador Dalí and Gloria Vanderbilt.

She also influenced what’s now known as “farm-to-table” cuisine, focusing on in-season produce and freshness.

Sunday’s menu includes Cheerwine-glazed duck breast, roasted sweet potato mezzaluna and other offerings from Atlanta-area chefs. 🔎 READ MORE: Atlanta food names reflect on Lewis’ legacy Cheerwine, of course, is a Southern elixir. It’s produced by the Carolina Beverage Corp. in North Carolina. NEWS BITES Two Georgia football players arrested on reckless driving charges

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Restaurant review: Siena brings Euro-style vibes to Alpharetta Mmmm, sweet potato falafel cake. 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Featuring a Purim parade, Black Expo, Polar Plunge and a reading of a children’s book called “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed.” Eat your heart out, Hemingway.

Four things Atlanta United must do to contend for the MLS playoffs win don’t lose score more goals than the other team make the other team score less goals (Obviously Doug Roberson’s analysis is far more valuable.) ON THIS DATE Feb. 20, 1892

Pick your winner. They meet at three o’clock … At that hour the football teams from the University of Georgia and the Alabama Polytechnic Institute come together in the great interstate collegiate contest, and struggle for the championship. The Journal will issue an extra five minutes after the game ends, giving an illustrated description of the game in detail and the complete score. The first-ever matchup in what became known as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry happened 134 years ago today. At Piedmont Park. In February. “Alabama Polytechnic Institute” didn’t change its name to Auburn University until 1960, decades after that inaugural 10-0 win against Georgia. They’re still waffling on the mascot thing. ONE MORE THING One thing I respect about the South is no one goes skiing. Even in Maryland (and definitely in New York), I always had to coo interestedly when people were like, “Oh yeah, I’m gonna hit the slopes this weekend.” Neat. I’m going to do something that isn’t cold, wet and actively injurious to my person. I’ve been skiing twice. That was enough.