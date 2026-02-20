A.M. ATL: Same old story

Morning, y’all! Some weeks you breeze to Friday in a cloud of blossoms and smiles, and other times you barely drag a pinky finger over the finish line. Which kind of week did you have?
Let’s get to it.
The 2020 election was top of mind for President Donald Trump during his visit to Georgia yesterday. So was federal interference in the state’s business.
His remarks come as Fulton County leaders and voters mobilize in opposition to the Trump administration’s January FBI raid. In fact, many say the raid, and talks of taking control of Fulton County elections, specifically targets Black voters.
The Marietta Police Department recently finalized a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
🏛️ Georgia House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones will retire at the end of this year’s term. The Republican has served more than two decades in office. Her brief time as House speaker made her the first woman to hold the state office. As speaker pro tem, she’s the highest-ranking woman in Georgia state government history.
💰 Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Company, earned $4.3 billion in 2025. The CEO called it an “outstanding year” for the energy giant.
✂️ The Atlanta Braves parted ways with their broadcast partner, FanDuel Sports network, and now the network’s parent company is closing two of its Atlanta offices and laying off dozens of staff.
🍽️ The revamped CNN Center downtown, now called The Center, will open its 24,000-square-foot food hall and atrium in May. Looks cool, but still can’t fool former CNNers. We’ll always remember where the Wendy’s was.
Did you know? “Pro tem” is short for “pro tempore,” or “for the time being.” In Jones’ case, it’s kind of like vice speaker and is the second-highest position in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Andrew Miles is 19 years old. He has no heart. No, it’s not an insult; more a statement of marvel.
“The Savannah teen is believed to be only the second person in the country to survive outside a hospital with this type of total artificial heart, which temporarily replaces the human heart with a mechanical circulatory support system,” AJC contributor Roni Robbins writes.
A surgeon at Emory Healthcare developed the procedure, which involves power cords and battery packs … and lets Miles avoid hospital life until he’s ready for a transplant.
This weekend marks the fourth annual Edna Lewis Sunday Supper, a gathering to celebrate the life and legacy of Edna Lewis, a pioneering chef who shaped Black cuisine and Southern cooking in general.
Cheerwine, of course, is a Southern elixir. It’s produced by the Carolina Beverage Corp. in North Carolina.
Two Georgia football players arrested on reckless driving charges
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Restaurant review: Siena brings Euro-style vibes to Alpharetta
Mmmm, sweet potato falafel cake.
15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Featuring a Purim parade, Black Expo, Polar Plunge and a reading of a children’s book called “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed.” Eat your heart out, Hemingway.
Four things Atlanta United must do to contend for the MLS playoffs
(Obviously Doug Roberson’s analysis is far more valuable.)
Feb. 20, 1892
Pick your winner. They meet at three o’clock … At that hour the football teams from the University of Georgia and the Alabama Polytechnic Institute come together in the great interstate collegiate contest, and struggle for the championship. The Journal will issue an extra five minutes after the game ends, giving an illustrated description of the game in detail and the complete score.
The first-ever matchup in what became known as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry happened 134 years ago today. At Piedmont Park. In February.
“Alabama Polytechnic Institute” didn’t change its name to Auburn University until 1960, decades after that inaugural 10-0 win against Georgia.
They’re still waffling on the mascot thing.
One thing I respect about the South is no one goes skiing. Even in Maryland (and definitely in New York), I always had to coo interestedly when people were like, “Oh yeah, I’m gonna hit the slopes this weekend.” Neat. I’m going to do something that isn’t cold, wet and actively injurious to my person. I’ve been skiing twice. That was enough.
Until next time.