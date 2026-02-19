Southern earns $4.3 billion in ‘transformative’ year
CEO calls 2025 an ‘outstanding’ year for Georgia Power’s parent company.
Southern Company, and Georgia Power in particular, are entering a period of robust growth as the utility prepares to add a historic 10,000 megawatts of power plants to its grid during the next five years. (John Spink/AJC)
Atlanta-based Southern Co.’s fourth-quarter profits fell roughly 22% compared with the prior year as maintenance and other expenses continued to rise.
The company earned $416 million during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, compared with $534 million during the same period the year before.
The energy giant reported 2025 profits of $4.3 billion, a slight decrease from $4.4 billion the year before. Revenue for 2025 rose 10.6% to $29.6 billion but was offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses and other factors.
Chris Womack, Southern’s chairman, president and chief executive, called 2025 an “outstanding year” and a “transformative” one.
“Taking a disciplined, all-of-the-above approach is how we will continue to operate our company to serve this projected generational growth in a way that supports rate stability and helps drive long-term savings for our customers,” Womack said in a news release.
Fourth-quarter net income for Southern’s electric companies, including Georgia Power, rose to $588 million, up from $515 million the year before. Revenue for Georgia Power, which has 2.8 million residential and business customers across the state, rose to $2.7 billion for the quarter, compared with $2.6 billion the year before.
Southern, and Georgia Power in particular, are entering a period of robust growth as the utility prepares to add a historic 10,000 megawatts of power plants to its grid during the next five years. The new generation — a mix of mostly gas-fired power plants and also solar and battery storage — is to serve an influx of data centers, large warehouses filled with computer servers to support artificial intelligence and other technology.
Georgia Power is also facing an unusual regulatory climate after Democrats flipped two seats on the once all-Republican Georgia Public Service Commission. GOP Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, a vocal supporter of the utility and President Donald Trump’s pro-fossil fuel energy policies, also announced this week that she would not seek another term, creating an open seat in an already tense year for Republicans.
Kristi Swartz is an AJC contributing writer covering climate change and related matters. She writes about how climate change impacts people’s lives, from extreme weather hitting parts of the state more frequently, to higher electricity bills, insurance premiums and health care expenses.
