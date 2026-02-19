Business Southern earns $4.3 billion in ‘transformative’ year CEO calls 2025 an ‘outstanding’ year for Georgia Power’s parent company. Southern Company, and Georgia Power in particular, are entering a period of robust growth as the utility prepares to add a historic 10,000 megawatts of power plants to its grid during the next five years. (John Spink/AJC)

Atlanta-based Southern Co.’s fourth-quarter profits fell roughly 22% compared with the prior year as maintenance and other expenses continued to rise. The company earned $416 million during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, compared with $534 million during the same period the year before.

The energy giant reported 2025 profits of $4.3 billion, a slight decrease from $4.4 billion the year before. Revenue for 2025 rose 10.6% to $29.6 billion but was offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses and other factors. RELATED Data centers give a jolt to Georgia Power parent company’s profits Chris Womack, Southern’s chairman, president and chief executive, called 2025 an “outstanding year” and a “transformative” one. “Taking a disciplined, all-of-the-above approach is how we will continue to operate our company to serve this projected generational growth in a way that supports rate stability and helps drive long-term savings for our customers,” Womack said in a news release. Fourth-quarter net income for Southern’s electric companies, including Georgia Power, rose to $588 million, up from $515 million the year before. Revenue for Georgia Power, which has 2.8 million residential and business customers across the state, rose to $2.7 billion for the quarter, compared with $2.6 billion the year before.

Southern, and Georgia Power in particular, are entering a period of robust growth as the utility prepares to add a historic 10,000 megawatts of power plants to its grid during the next five years. The new generation — a mix of mostly gas-fired power plants and also solar and battery storage — is to serve an influx of data centers, large warehouses filled with computer servers to support artificial intelligence and other technology.