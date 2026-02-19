Atlanta Braves parted with FanDuel Sports Network. Now come layoff notices.

The parent company of the Atlanta Braves’ former broadcast partner FanDuel Sports Network announced it will close down two of its offices in the Atlanta area, laying off as many as 74 employees.
Main Street Sports Group, a struggling regional sports broadcaster that owns FanDuel Sports Network, said it will permanently close its offices in Midtown’s Colony Square and Doraville, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing, also known as a WARN notice. Issued last week, the filing informed city and county leaders that the layoffs will begin in mid-April.
“These entire facilities will close, including remote workers,” the WARN notice said, referring to the offices at 1175 Peachtree St. NE and 3845 Pleasantdale Rd.
David Preschlack, CEO of Main Street, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that “final decisions have not been made” regarding the layoffs.
“Any and all aspects of the WARN notices can be revoked at any time,” Preschlack said. “We remain committed to transparency and fair treatment of our employees.”
The layoff announcement comes a month after the Atlanta Braves ended their deal with Main Street, which maintains broadcasting rights for the Atlanta Hawks. The Braves have yet to announce a new local broadcasting partnership to air their games. Some spring training games will be shown on Gray Media’s over-the-air channels.
Eight other MLB franchises also parted ways with the media company, which went through bankruptcy in 2023 and missed payments to its MLB clients, according to multiple media outlets, including The Athletic. Main Street lost approximately $200 million in 2025 across its portfolio, according to The Athletic.
Aside from a naming rights partnership, the sports network is a separate and unaffiliated business from FanDuel Sportsbook, the large sports gambling company. The sportsbook operates a 68,000-square-foot technology hub at Ponce City Market, which will not be affected by the layoffs.
Formerly known as Diamond Sports Group, Main Street restructured itself after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023. FanDuel acquired the naming rights of Main Street’s regional sports network a year later, rebranding what was known as Bally Sports.
Main Street entered this year with 29 professional sports partnerships, but all nine MLB affiliates terminated their contracts. The remaining franchises are a mix of NBA and NHL teams.
“FanDuel Sports Network is continuing to broadcast NBA and NHL games as we engage in discussions with our partners about our go-forward plans,” Preschlack said.