Business Atlanta Braves parted with FanDuel Sports Network. Now come layoff notices. FanDuel Sports Network will shut down two Atlanta area offices weeks after losing MLB broadcasting rights, including for the Braves. Financial difficulties have contributed to FanDuel Sports Network losing partnerships with several MLB franchises, including the Atlanta Braves. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The parent company of the Atlanta Braves’ former broadcast partner FanDuel Sports Network announced it will close down two of its offices in the Atlanta area, laying off as many as 74 employees. Main Street Sports Group, a struggling regional sports broadcaster that owns FanDuel Sports Network, said it will permanently close its offices in Midtown’s Colony Square and Doraville, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing, also known as a WARN notice. Issued last week, the filing informed city and county leaders that the layoffs will begin in mid-April.

“These entire facilities will close, including remote workers,” the WARN notice said, referring to the offices at 1175 Peachtree St. NE and 3845 Pleasantdale Rd. David Preschlack, CEO of Main Street, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that “final decisions have not been made” regarding the layoffs. “Any and all aspects of the WARN notices can be revoked at any time,” Preschlack said. “We remain committed to transparency and fair treatment of our employees.” RELATED Future of Braves broadcasts uncertain as team ends deal with FanDuel Network The layoff announcement comes a month after the Atlanta Braves ended their deal with Main Street, which maintains broadcasting rights for the Atlanta Hawks. The Braves have yet to announce a new local broadcasting partnership to air their games. Some spring training games will be shown on Gray Media’s over-the-air channels.

Bob Rathbun, Hawks play-by-play announcer, and analyst Dominique Wilkins, open the season as the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast team.