Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes Lunar New Year events, a Polar Plunge and Run the Reagan races. Take a Polar Plunge into the water at Acworth Beach at Cauble Park on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, to help raise money for the Special Olympics. Before the cold immersion, you can participate in a costume contest like these gents in 2023. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC 2023)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Looking for something family-friendly to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Lunar New Year celebrations are in full swing, with events taking place at Atlantic Station as well as in Chamblee and Johns Creek. Other options include the annual Run the Reagan races in Snellville and the Polar Plunge in Acworth benefiting Special Olympics Georgia. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

RELATED 15 reviews find Atlanta Jewish Film Festival traveling a world of emotions The Atlanta Purim Parade and Festival includes a parade, rides, music and more Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Beth Jacob Atlanta. (Courtesy of Beth Jacob Atlanta) Atlanta Purim Parade and Festival The 34th annual parade and festival features a parade with costumes and decorated floats, rides, bounce houses, face painting, music, refreshments and more. Noon parade, 12:30-3:30 p.m. festival. Sunday, Feb. 22. Rides and activities range from two to eight tickets each with tickets costing 50 cents. Unlimited rides bracelet $40. Beth Jacob Atlanta, 1855 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta. 404-633-0551.

More than 300 vendors and 50 guest speakers will participate in the Expo, which also includes activities such as food and drink tastings, a homecoming tailgate party and prayer and worship. Friday, Feb. 20-Sunday, Feb. 22. $15-$65. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed” Children’s book author and artist Mo Willems’ book of the same name is the inspiration behind this family musical. It tells the tale of Wilbur, a clothes-loving mole rat who navigates the pressure to be like everyone else. 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, plus additional dates. $20. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600.

RELATED Get sent into space via Atlanta’s newest VR immersive experience Lunar New Year Festival Ring in the Year of the Horse with a showing of Disney Pixar’s “Turning Red,” tai chi performances, a Second Lion Dance, food, activities including mahjong lessons and more. 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Free admission. Atlantic Station Green, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-410-4010. Special Olympics Polar Plunge Take the Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Georgia, make a pledge to support a participant or simply come to watch the fun. Prizes will be awarded in categories such as best costume and highest individual fundraiser.

9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. $35 to participate, $50 to also get a T-shirt. Acworth Beach at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. 770-917-1234. Pop-in for Family Fun Visit the Marietta History Center for free and participate in family events and activities with the theme “Bold Minds: Black Inventors.” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. free museum admission, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. events and activities. Saturday, Feb. 21. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St. NE, Marietta. 770-794-5710. Greenforest Community Health Fair

Enjoy a day of health screenings, cooking demonstrations, educational workshops, music, a kids zone, pop-up farmers market, interactive booths and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Free, reservations available. Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur. 404-486-1120. RELATED The uncompromising vision and enduring power of Atlanta artist Kevin Cole The Atlanta Lunar New Year Festival in Chamblee on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-22, includes dances and traditional Taiwan night market food. (Courtesy of Atlanta Lunar New Year Festival) Atlanta Lunar New Year Festival This annual celebration includes a dragon dance, lion dance and traditional Taiwan night market food.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22. $12. Cultural Center of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, 5377 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 770-451-4456. Spring FairyTale Village Take your young kids through this immersive experience with a new story of a gentle storybook mouse who needs help. Guests will experience handcrafted sets with light and sound and meet the villagers who bring the story to life. Hands-on crafts and seasonal activities are also available. Continuing noon-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, and Sunday, Feb. 22. $16.92. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Suite 2052, Alpharetta. 470-388-7001. Lunar New Year celebration

Embrace cultural diversity with vendors, food trucks and performers such as the Atlanta Chinese Dance Co. and the Atlanta Parai Team. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Free admission. Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3202. Milton Arbor Day Celebration Gather in Bell Memorial Park for complimentary morning snacks and coffee and watch three new trees being planted. You can help finish off the planting if you’d like, and a free Persimmon tree seedling will be available to each guest while supplies last. 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Free. Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Drive, Milton. 678-242-2500.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, and Saturday, Feb. 21. $11 one-night pass, $17 two-night pass. Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-421-5733. Choose from a half-marathon, 10K, 5K or fun run and Run the Reagan on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Snellville. (Courtesy of Run the Reagan) Run the Reagan Run the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Snellville for your choice of distances and help support the Brookwood Schools Foundation, the South Gwinnett Cluster Foundation and the Lilburn Co-Op. 9 a.m. half-marathon, 9:15 a.m. 10K, 10:30 a.m. fun run, 11 a.m. 5K. Saturday, Feb. 21. Advance registration half-marathon $60, 10K $45, 5K timed $40, 5K untimed $35 and fun run $20. Prices increase by $5 on race day. 2295 Ronald Reagan Parkway, Snellville.