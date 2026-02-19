Siena brings Euro-style vibes to Alpharetta

There are a couple of appetizers that should be automatic double-orders if your party is larger than two. The sweet potato falafel cake, fried to a crunch on the exterior with an impressively light interior, only includes two pieces and left me wishing I’d ordered extra. Another fried dish, the shrimp Francese arancini, included three pieces, but the contrast of the crisp coating and sweet, tender, creamy shrimp and rice filling was irresistible.

For all the technique on display among Siena’s starters, the entrees were less multifaceted. The golden oxtail dish is an interesting concept, featuring braised oxtail and gemelli, a twisted pasta, in a creamy sauce. It’s hearty and indulgent but felt flat, in need of at least one more element — maybe something crunchy or acidic to cut through the richness. And the golden oxtail’s execution was a little inconsistent; the sauce went from thin and watery on one visit to perfectly creamy the next.

The flame steak is a fun entree that involves some tableside showmanship. It’s served by a chef who lights a small cup of liquor on fire and pours it over the sliced steak to burn off in a cast-iron pan. The flair might not add much flavor to an otherwise straightforward plate of steak and potatoes, but it makes your dinner feel like an occasion.

