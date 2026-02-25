Georgia News ICE buys Oakwood warehouse for $68 million in plan to detain more immigrants in Ga. Seller is linked to Washington, D.C., private equity behemoth The Carlyle Group. Customs and Border Patrol agents question occupants of a vehicle they pulled over, during an immigration crackdown in Kenner, Louisiana, Dec. 5, 2025. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The Trump administration has finalized its purchase of a Hall County warehouse, which it plans on converting into an immigration detention center. The Department of Homeland Security paid just over $68 million for the Oakwood facility, according to a warranty deed filed with county authorities. Leaked Immigration and Customs Enforcement planning documents suggest that up to 1,500 immigrants could be held there.

Earlier this month, B.R. White, city manager for the town of Oakwood, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that detainees’ arrival is set to take place “within a couple of months.” RELATED Marietta police department signs ICE partnership, will help arrest immigrants The Feb. 18 closing on the Oakwood warehouse represents the second massive real estate purchase by immigration officials in Georgia. On Feb. 3, DHS bought a bigger warehouse with a capacity for 8,500 beds in Social Circle, for roughly $129 million. Local leadership in both towns had expressed opposition to being the outposts of sprawling new ICE detention centers, but told media and concerned members of the public that they lacked the power to block a federal project. The hopes of people opposed to ICE’s plans rested on the property owners of the warehouses backing away from the deals — but that has failed to happen. White estimates that the acquisition of the Oakwood facility by the federal government will reduce the tax rolls in Hall County and the city by about $770,000.

He described the $68 million price tag as a fair market value purchase price.