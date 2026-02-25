Business Georgia Power gets largest federal energy loan to aid data center expansion The loans are financed with taxpayer money and come with a lower interest rate than private markets. Georgia Power's Jeremiah Haswell gives a tour of Plant Vogtle in Burke County near Waynesboro in 2022. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Georgia Power and Alabama Power, two subsidiaries of Atlanta-based Southern Co., will receive $26.5 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy — the largest federal energy loan package ever awarded. The loans are to support a slew of new power generation and transmission grid upgrades as Georgia sees an influx of energy-hungry data centers.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing announced the loans Wednesday, calling them an “unprecedented” investment that would help the utilities add 16 gigawatts of new power to the grid and deliver $7 billion in savings for electricity customers in the two states. Georgia Power will receive the bulk of the money, about $22.5 billion, and Alabama Power will get roughly $4.1 billion, a DOE official confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The loans are financed with taxpayer money and come with a lower interest rate than if the electric companies went to the private markets. The utilities must pass the savings to customers as a condition of the loan, the DOE officials said. “These loans will help lower the cost of investments in our grid that will enhance reliability and resilience for the benefit of our customers,” Chris Womack, Southern’s chief executive, said in a written statement.

While President Joe Biden was in office, Georgia was also the recipient of significant DOE loan support.

Rivian received a $6 billion loan to support construction of the new electric vehicle factory the company is building about 50 miles east of Atlanta. Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 3% stake in Rivian. Solar company Qcells was awarded a $1.45 billion loan to aid the expansion of its manufacturing footprint in northwest Georgia. Under President Donald Trump, the DOE has taken a different tack. Trump, who has been openly hostile to electric vehicles, solar and other clean energy, has steered the country’s policy to boost the fossil fuel industry. The burning of fossil fuels is the biggest contributor to the worsening impacts of global warming. “The President has been clear: America must reverse the energy subtraction agenda of past administrations and add more reliable power generation to our electrical grid,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement. “These loans will not only lower energy costs but also create thousands of jobs and increase grid reliability for the people of Georgia and Alabama.”

The money will aid construction of 5 gigawatts of new gas-burning units, the DOE said. A portion of those projects is likely part of the almost 10 gigawatts of new gas-burning power plants, battery storage systems and some solar Georgia Power received regulators’ approval to add last year. The expansion — the largest in Georgia Power’s history — is set to unfold over the next five years and cost as much as $60 billion, according to some estimates. Almost all of that new capacity is to serve data centers cropping up across Georgia. But critics have warned that not all of those power resources are necessary, and that residential customers could face higher bills if the data center projects Georgia Power is planning don’t pan out. The DOE loans will also support upgrades to existing gas and nuclear units across Georgia, including at Plant Vogtle outside Augusta and Plant McIntosh near Savannah, along with grid expansion projects. This is not the first time Georgia Power has leaned on federal assistance for major energy infrastructure projects.